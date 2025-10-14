Trending topics:
El Salvador vs Guatemala: Lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Darwin Cerén #7 of El Salvador and Oscar Santis #18 of Guatemala.
© Tim Warner/Kyle Rivas/Getty ImagesDarwin Cerén #7 of El Salvador and Oscar Santis #18 of Guatemala.

Following a series of disappointing performances, El Salvador square off against Guatemala in a crucial CONCACAF Group A matchup. Both teams are eager to rise from the bottom of the standings. Coach Hernan Gomez places his hopes on Brayan Gil to drive El Salvador’s offense, while Coach Luis Tena looks to Oscar Santis to invigorate Guatemala‘s attacking play. This encounter is pivotal for both teams as they strive to regain their footing in the qualifiers.

El Salvador kicked off the CONCACAF qualifiers with a crucial win but have since stumbled, losing two straight games. Although the team’s offense has always been lackluster, recent defensive lapses have further exposed vulnerabilities, putting its 2026 World Cup hopes at risk. Today’s match offers a pivotal opportunity; a victory could significantly boost its chances of clinching at least a playoff spot.

Guatemala, unlike El Salvador, avoided back-to-back defeats but settled for two draws, leaving them with just two points after their initial loss on Matchday 1 of the Third Round in the CONCACAF qualifiers. Coach Luis Tena may plan to bolster the defense while relying on Oscar Santis and Darwin Lom to ignite the offense. However, even a victory won’t secure a playoff spot; a strong run in upcoming games is essential to keep their hopes alive.

El Salvador predicted lineup vs Guatemala

El Salvador head into the match against Guatemala with doubts surrounding Christian Martinez, who was substituted after 13 minutes in the last game against Panama. Despite this, coach Hernan Gomez has the rest of his team ready to compete, so he could repeat the same lineup with slight changes, as he tends to be quite consistent, meaning Styven Vasquez and Brayan Gil could once again lead the offense.

El Salvador&#039;s Darwin Ceren talking to the group

Darwin Cerén #7 of El Salvador talks with the team in a huddle during halftime.

With this in mind, El Salvador could lineup as follows: Mario Gonzalez; Julio Sibrian, Henry Romero, Jorge Cruz, Diego Flores, Jefferson Valladares; Darwin Ceren, Mauricio Cerritos, Bryan Landaverde; Styven Vasquez, Brayan Gil.

Guatemala predicted lineup vs El Salvador

Guatemala head into the match against El Salvador with a full roster, an advantage they eagerly embrace in pursuit of their first win in the third round of CONCACAF qualifiers. Coach Luis Tena plans strategic lineup adjustments, potentially positioning Darwin Lom as the center forward, allowing Rubio Rubin some rest. Furthermore, Jonathan Franco is poised to enhance their offensive creativity.

Considering this, Guatemala could play as follows: Nicolas Hagen; Aaron Herrera, Jose Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Morales; Rodrigo Saravia; Stheven Robles, Jonathan Franco; Jesus Lopez, Oscar Santis; Darwin Lom.

