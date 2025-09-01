Trending topics:
USMNT
Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Reyna admitted he “can’t be too surprised” by the omission.
The latest U.S. Men’s National Team roster under head coach Mauricio Pochettino raised eyebrows, especially with the absence of attacker Gio Reyna. The 22-year-old recently made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach, where he reunited with fellow American Joe Scally. Yet neither player was included in Pochettino’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Reyna’s omission, while surprising to some, comes after another difficult season in Germany. Limited to just 627 minutes across all competitions, he struggled with injuries and inconsistent form.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Reyna admitted he could not be too shocked by the decision: “Obviously, I haven’t played any games yet this season and I didn’t play preseason games either. I can’t be mad about it. I want to be back, but that only happens with playing time and good performances.”

Scally’s case a different story

While Reyna’s absence is understandable, the exclusion of Joe Scally is harder to explain. The full-back was a consistent starter for Monchengladbach, making 34 appearances last season and missing only two league games, one due to suspension. Despite this consistency, he appears to have slipped down Pochettino’s depth chart.

Scally played every minute of Pochettino’s first four games in charge last fall and featured again during the USMNT’s disappointing Nations League Finals campaign in March. However, since then, Alex Freeman (Orlando City) has impressed at right back, while Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) and John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel) have alternated on the left.

Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

“It’s upsetting,” Scally admitted in an interview with ESPN FC. “I played almost every game for the national team the last two years. To miss the Gold Cup and this camp, it hurts. But at the end of the day, it’s the coach’s decision, and I respect it. I’ll keep working to get back.”

Eyes on 2026 World Cup

For both Reyna and Scally, the ultimate target is the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. Reyna acknowledged that his move to Monchengladbach was partly motivated by the need for regular minutes ahead of the tournament.

“I needed a change, and this was the right opportunity,” Reyna explained. “It’s a club that still has big ambitions, but more importantly, I need rhythm and playing time. The World Cup is coming, and I want to be ready.”

As the USMNT builds toward its biggest tournament in history, both players will be fighting to reestablish themselves in Pochettino’s plans. Their futures with the national team may hinge on whether they can secure consistent roles in Germany this season.

