Diego Simeone hints Inter Milan interest: President Beppe Marotta issues powerful reply to Argentine remarks

Diego Simeone has established himself as the most transformative coach in Atlético Madrid‘s history. Since his arrival, the Spanish team has managed to compete for every title, earning him a long-term contract. However, the Argentine spoke about the possibility of joining Inter Milan in the future, leaving the door wide open. In response, president Beppe Marotta decided to give a forceful response, leaving his clear perspective.

At the press conference before the Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan game, Simeone was asked if he could envision coaching the Italian team in his career. He responded clearly: “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day.” Although his contract runs until 2027, many view his potential departure as an unlikely scenario. However, the Argentinean chose not to rule out the possibility.

Following Diego Simeone statement, Inter Milan’s president, Beppe Marotta, delivered a clear response, betting for Christian Chivu’ continuity as head coach. “Simeone’s candidacy? I see it as admiration for a club he knows well and is at the forefront of Europe. We have a young coach like Chivu, and I hope he stays at Inter for many years because he fits the profile we were looking for… I’m convinced he can stay at Inter for many years,” he said, via Sky Sports.

Even though Simeone is a legendary coach at Atlético Madrid, he had a historic spell at Inter Milan as a player. Although his time there lasted only three years, Diego has always confessed that the Italian team has a very special place in his heart. Despite this, his arrival at the team as coach would not be easy due to his astronomical salary of €15 million (around $17.3 million) per season, much higher than the €2.5 million (around $2.9 million) earned by Christian Chivu.

Diego Simeone of Inter Milan in action during the Serie A match.

Simeone faces new challenges at Atlético Madrid

Both Diego Simeone and Atlético Madrid have flourished since his arrival in 2011. Under the Argentine’s leadership, the team has enjoyed its most successful era in history. His tenure boasts two LaLiga titles, two European Super Cups, two UEFA Europa Leagues, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup. However, despite significant investment in the team, a four-year title drought now looms, which may lead his departure from the club.

see also Not Barcelona: Julián Álvarez reportedly draws interest from European giant as Atlético Madrid set record fee

Unlike his best years coaching Atlético Madrid, Simeone has struggled to establish a solid defensive style of play and an assertive counterattack. The arrival of new players like Julian Alvarez and Thiago Almada has shifted the team toward a more offensive style, but this change hasn’t translated into any titles. Even the fans have begun to question his once-untouchable status, calling for his departure to inject new energy into the team.

Along with this change in the fans’ attitude, Diego Simeone’s statements have raised serious doubts about his future with the team after 2027. However, the coach remains clearly ambitious to bring titles back to Atlético Madrid and lead them to their first UEFA Champions League title in history. After leaving the door open to Inter Milan, it is difficult not to consider a move to the Italian team despite president Marotta’s statements.