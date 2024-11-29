The announcement of the 11-player shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024 award has sent shockwaves through the soccer community. Fans have taken to social media to express outrage and disbelief, particularly over the inclusion of Lionel Messi, who has become a focal point for controversy. With the ceremony scheduled for January 2025, the list is stirring heated debates about merit, snubs, and whether Messi’s recent achievements warrant a place among the world’s elite.

On Thursday night, FIFA revealed the names of 11 nominees selected based on their performances from August 21, 2023, to August 10, 2024. Among the high-profile players are stars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Vinicius, and Rodri. However, some notable absentees—Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Cole Palmer—left fans puzzled.

The complete list of nominees includes:

Dani Carvajal

Erling Haaland

Federico Valverde

Florian Wirtz

Jude Bellingham

Kylian Mbappe

Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi

Rodri

Toni Kroos

Vinicius

Of the 11 players, 10 were previously nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, where they all placed inside the top 17. Messi’s inclusion stands out because, for the first time since 2005, he was not a Ballon d’Or finalist—a fact fans have seized upon to criticize his nomination.

Messi’s inclusion: Merit or nostalgia?

Messi’s selection has sparked intense backlash. Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their disbelief.

“What exactly did Messi do to make this list?” one fan asked, while another exclaimed, “What is Messi doing there?” Others questioned the process itself: “This can’t be possible. Does the World Cup count every year?”. The absence of Salah drew ire as well, with one user lamenting, “The disrespect to Salah is continuing.”

Despite the skepticism, the Argentine’s year wasn’t devoid of accomplishments. His move to Inter Miami was a high-profile event in 2023, where he played in 14 matches, scoring 10 goals in the Leagues Cup, which Miami won—their first-ever piece of silverware. However, his impact in MLS was more modest.

In 2024, the 37-year-old’s performance improved. He featured in 19 MLS games, netting 20 goals and contributing 10 assists. Despite helping Miami achieve a record 74 points and securing the Supporters’ Shield, his team faltered in the playoffs, exiting in the first round against Atlanta United. His former coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, was subsequently replaced by Javier Mascherano, one of Messi’s former teammates.

Messi’s standout moment came at the Copa America, where he captained Argentina to victory in July 2024. He started five of Argentina’s six matches and played a crucial role throughout the tournament. The emotional peak came in the final against Colombia, where Messi, visibly moved after being substituted due to an injury, witnessed Lautaro Martínez score the extra-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory.

Notable omissions and fierce competition

Messi isn’t the only talking point. Fans were equally shocked by the omission of Mohamed Salah from the 22-man shortlist for FIFA’s Men’s 11. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Rodri and Erling Haaland are the only nominees from the Premier League, both key players in City’s historic fourth consecutive league title. Haaland’s record-breaking goal tally and Rodri’s dominance in midfield make them frontrunners.

Jude Bellingham, who has shone since his move to Real Madrid, is also among the top contenders, aiming to become the first Englishman to win the award. At just 21, Bellingham already secured third place in the Ballon d’Or and hopes to break new ground with a FIFA win.

The award will be decided by an equal split of votes from fans, national team captains, coaches, and media representatives. Should Messi clinch the award, it would mark his eighth victory, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest ever. But with the fierce competition from players like Haaland, Bellingham, and Rodri, his chances remain uncertain.