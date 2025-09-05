Christopher Nkunku reveals Christian Pulisic and ex-Chelsea teammates’ role in Milan move with seven-word confession

Milan’s final attacking signing of the 2025 summer transfer window carried both surprise and intrigue. The club had been linked with several forwards—from Victor Boniface, whose medical issues derailed a move, to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic—but in the end, it was Christopher Nkunku who landed at San Siro.

The $41 million deal plus bonuses was completed swiftly, and within days, the 27-year-old Frenchman was officially unveiled as the newest Rossoneri recruit. Yet beyond the financial investment and tactical excitement, it was Nkunku’s own revelation about Christian Pulisic and other former Chelsea teammates that added another layer of drama—one that he summed up in a simple seven-word confession.

Nkunku’s transfer unfolded rapidly. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm that Milan invested around $43 million in total, part of a broader mission to inject experience and silverware into the squad. Alongside Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot, Nkunku’s 14 titles added a winning pedigree to a dressing room already rich in ambition.

Milan’s management considered him a “top player coming off a year below his level” at Chelsea, where injuries and inconsistency stifled his progress. Still, multiple Champions League clubs had their eyes on him, making the club’s success in securing his signature even more striking. Upon signing, Nkunku expressed his excitement: “I was overjoyed. I’m very excited to be here. I was convinced by the project from the first moment, I’m very happy to be here.”

The Chelsea connection

By joining Milan, Nkunku became the latest in a growing line of players making the Stamford Bridge-to-San Siro switch. Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic have all successfully carved out new chapters in Italy, and their presence inevitably raised questions about their influence on Nkunku’s decision.

But when asked about it during his unveiling press conference, Nkunku gave a pointed response: “I made my choice on my own. I don’t pay much attention to what’s going on around me. I learned a lot at Chelsea. What can I bring here? It depends on the manager’s requests.”

The seven-word confession—“I made my choice on my own”—was telling. While acknowledging his Blues’ past and the presence of familiar faces in Milan, the Frenchman insisted that his move was based on independence and personal ambition, not peer influence.

