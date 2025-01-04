One of Lionel Messi‘s Argentina teammates is caught in the center of a financial storm as his club faces the risk of exclusion from UEFA competitions for the next 2026-27 season. The European soccer governing body’s tightening Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are bringing this club’s precarious financial situation into the spotlight. While some Serie A clubs are thriving under the updated regulations, this club must scramble to secure its future—both on and off the pitch.

UEFA's new Financial Fair Play framework represents a significant shift in managing club finances. The updated regulations prioritize sustainable spending and aim to address the financial imbalances exacerbated by the pandemic.

It introduces a significant shift in managing club finances, focusing on sustainable spending and addressing financial imbalances worsened by the pandemic. The regulations are built on four key pillars: clubs must settle their debts within 90 days to avoid sanctions, teams cannot exceed a €60 million deficit over three years, spending on wages, transfer fees, and agent commissions are capped at 70% of a club’s total revenue, and clubs that breach these rules face predefined penalties, including fines or exclusions from European competitions.

While these measures aim to create a level playing field, their implementation has exposed financial vulnerabilities in some of Europe’s top clubs.

Struggles of Serie A giants Roma

The mystery club in question is none other than Roma, where Lionel Messi’s La Albiceleste colleague Paulo Dybala plies his trade. According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma finds itself in a precarious position, struggling to align its finances with UEFA’s stricter parameters.

The numbers paint a grim picture. The Giallorossi currently carry a debt burden exceeding €600 million, with an €81 million deficit recorded in the past year alone. The club’s failure to meet the intermediate benchmarks set under UEFA’s settlement agreement has set alarm bells ringing.

“If Roma does not improve its financial situation significantly by 2025, it risks automatic exclusion from UEFA competitions for the 2026-27 season,” the report warns. A deficit of over €40 million during the next audit would trigger this harsh penalty.

Not all Italian clubs are in financial distress. Several Serie A teams, such as Napoli, Lazio, Fiorentina, Atalanta, and Bologna, have adapted well to the new FFP regulations. Their sound financial management, coupled with successful campaigns in European competitions, has bolstered their revenues and stabilized their finances.

Napoli, for instance, has achieved financial stability while simultaneously claiming Serie A glory and impressing in the Champions League. Their success underlines the benefits of maintaining a balance between financial prudence and on-field performance.

Race against time for Roma

For Roma, the challenge lies in achieving a similar balance. Under the ownership of the Friedkin family, the club faces a daunting task: reducing its deficit while remaining competitive on the pitch.

With high-profile players like Dybala and Romelu Lukaku leading their squad, Roma has the talent to compete at the highest level. However, sustained financial mismanagement could jeopardize their participation in European soccer. The consequences of exclusion from UEFA competitions would be devastating. It would not only tarnish Roma’s reputation but also severely impact their revenue streams, including broadcast rights and sponsorships.

To secure their future, the Italian side must adopt a dual approach. On one hand, the American owners Friedkins need to restructure the club’s finances, ensuring compliance with UEFA’s FFP rules. On the other hand, Roma must strive for success on the pitch to boost revenues and attract investments.