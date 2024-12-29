After replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim, Manchester United fans and executives hoped for a smoother second half of the season. However, starting goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly unhappy with his situation in England, leading the club to consider potential replacements.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has faced criticism for his performances this season, and the arrival of Amorim seems to have exacerbated the issue. Onana has been at fault for conceding several “soft” goals, while his risky playstyle, particularly with his footwork, has resulted in costly errors. These struggles have reportedly undermined his standing with Amorim.

According to the Daily Star, Onana’s dissatisfaction with life at Manchester United predates Ten Hag’s dismissal. While his current contract runs until June 2028, a January departure appears unlikely, especially given the lack of concrete interest from other clubs.

One of the leading candidates to replace Onana is Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen. The 22-year-old Dutchman has impressed in the Premier League since joining Brighton from Anderlecht in June 2023 for around $20 million. According to Daily Mail, Verbruggen’s performances have attracted interest from top clubs, with Manchester United reportedly the most serious suitor.

However, signing Verbruggen in January could be challenging for United. With other pressing needs in the squad—such as bolstering the left-back, defensive midfield, and striker positions—United may delay pursuing the Brighton goalkeeper. Additionally, Brighton would likely demand a transfer fee close to $40 million, making a mid-season move less feasible.

Onana’s struggles during Amorim

Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan after reaching the UEFA Champions League final, was a high-profile signing requested by Ten Hag. The club invested nearly $60 million in him, but the goalkeeper has yet to justify his hefty price tag with consistent performances.

Under Amorim, Onana’s form has further declined. In nine matches with the Portuguese coach, he has conceded 15 goals, managing just one clean sheet—a 4-0 victory over Everton. These numbers have only fueled speculation about his future at Old Trafford.