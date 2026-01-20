Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s teammate Niclas Fullkrug makes shock nine-word broken-toe admission, showing true Milan mentality

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Niclas Fullkrug (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Niclas Fullkrug (right)

Christian Pulisic has shared dressing rooms with many committed professionals across Europe, but even by elite standards, the latest story coming out of Milan has raised eyebrows. One of his newest teammates has delivered a moment that perfectly captures what playing for the Rossoneri can mean to certain players — a mixture of sacrifice, obsession, and pride that goes far beyond routine professionalism. The headline-grabbing element is a short, emotional nine-word statement that quickly spread through Italian soccer circles, underlining just how far this player is willing to go for the club.

When Milan finalized the loan signing of Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham early in January, the move was framed as a calculated solution. The club needed a true center-forward — someone physical, experienced, and comfortable deciding tight Serie A matches in the box. Fullkrug, fresh off international duty with Germany and eager to revive his momentum, seemed an ideal fit.

However, after just 106 minutes of Serie A action, optimism turned into concern. Reports from Italy confirmed that the striker had fractured a toe during his first full start for the Rossoneri in a draw against Fiorentina. Under normal circumstances, such an injury would have sidelined a player for weeks, especially one who had only just arrived and was still adapting to a new league and country.

At the time of the injury, Milan was navigating a demanding stretch of the season. The club was chasing Inter at the top of the table, grinding through matches where margins were razor-thin. Allegri’s side dominated possession but often lacked the final touch inside the area — a recurring issue that had placed extra responsibility on players like Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Saelemaekers.

Niclas Fuellkrug of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Lecce.

Niclas Fuellkrug of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Lecce.

The German was brought in precisely to solve that problem. Losing him so quickly would have felt like cruel irony, especially with memories of other short-term striker solutions failing in recent months. Yet internally, the mood around the German forward was very different from what the medical report suggested.

The turning point at San Siro

Against Lecce, Milan was again faced with a stubborn opponent who defended deep and relied on goalkeeper heroics to stay alive. Shot after shot came and went. Pulisic worked tirelessly between the lines but lacked his usual sharpness, while Leao struggled to break free of tight marking. Then came the decisive substitution. Allegri turned to Fullkrug.

Just three minutes after entering the pitch, the German striker rose above the defense and powered home a header from a perfectly weighted Saelemaekers cross. San Siro erupted. Milan finally had the breakthrough it had been hunting all evening.

What did Fullkrug say?

Only after the match did the full context emerge. Journalists quickly discovered that Fullkrug had played — and trained — while managing a fractured toe. Asked about the situation in the mixed zone, the striker downplayed the drama but then delivered the nine words that defined the story. “There’s no mystery… you just have to deal with the pain.”

And then, in the middle of his explanation, came the line that perfectly captured his mindset — the sentence that spread across Italian media and Red and Blacks supporter forums. “I don’t want to miss a game for Milan.”

The reaction from teammates was immediate. Messages of appreciation flooded social media. The club’s defenders, midfielders, and wingers all recognized what the goal represented — not just three points, but a statement of intent.

For players like Pulisic, who understand how demanding Serie A can be both physically and mentally, the gesture carried weight. This wasn’t recklessness; it was commitment. The coaching staff had found medical solutions to manage the pain, and the player trusted his body enough to contribute when it mattered most.

