Barcelona star Lamine Yamal receives surprising praise from a Real Madrid legend: ‘He’s breaking down a lot of barriers’

Barcelona have resiliently navigated a challenging injury spell and regained their winning momentum. Despite initial setbacks, Lamine Yamal‘s return against Girona and Olympiakos showcased his brilliance on the field, even under limitations. As El Clásico approaches, expectations mount for this young talent to play a pivotal role. For that reason, a Real Madrid legend weighed in ahead of the encounter, offering keen insights into Yamal’s rising caliber.

“He’s a great player, he’s breaking down a lot of barriers, and on the pitch he’s doing things that very few have done. He’s very young and now he has to consolidate everything he’s doing. I think he can be a very important player for his club right now and also for the Spanish national team,” Raul Gonzalez said in Desafío Nacex, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Lamine Yamal, despite managing some playing time, faces ongoing constraints due to a lingering groin injury that heals slowly. He has not showcased his usual explosiveness and dribbling prowess. However, his productivity remains undeniable—delivering two assists and scoring one goal across his two games post-injury. This highlights his significant impact on the pitch and underscores Raul’s belief in his barrier-breaking talent.

Although a Real Madrid legend, Raúl has not shied away from praising Lamine Yamal, acknowledging the young star’s extraordinary talent. At just 18, he earned a second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, establishing himself as one of the world’s elite players. For that reason, his presence on the field could significantly enhance Barcelona’s chances and drive their pursuit of the LaLiga title.

Raul Gonzalez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.

Raul Gonzalez could be a model for Lamine Yamal in a specific aspect in the coming years

Throughout his professional career, Raul Gonzalez became one of the best players in Spain and at Real Madrid, going down in history for his scoring prowess. Although his profile is quite different from that of Lamine Yamal, who is a complete winger, the young Spaniard could use Raúl as a role model in one specific aspect to help consolidate his sporting career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona on alert as key player misses training ahead of Real Madrid clash in La Liga

Lamine has already demonstrated the talent necessary to become a once-in-a-generation player, yet he faces the significant challenge of maintaining this high standard over the long haul, as Raúl did. The Real Madrid legend amassed 323 goals, consistently ranking among the team’s top scorers and emerging as a prominent figure in European soccer. Lamine, the budding Barcelona star, has ample time to prove himself at this level.

Rather than criticizing, Raúl González chooses to applaud Lamine while underscoring a crucial truth: Consistency over the years is what will secure his place in the annals of Spanish and world soccer history. The young Barcelona star possesses undeniable talent, but replicating this performance over a decade remains the toughest challenge.