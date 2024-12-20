AC Milan has been navigating a wave of injuries impacting key players, including USMNT star Christian Pulisic. As the Rossoneri aim to finish 2024 strongly in the Serie A, they’ve received a promising update regarding Pulisic’s recovery and potential return to action.

The winger was forced off in the 31st minute of Milan’s early December match against Atalanta following a heavy challenge from Mario Pasalic. Subsequent scans revealed a low-grade tear in the soleus muscle of his right calf, sidelining him for the remainder of the month. However, recent reports suggest Pulisic’s recovery has progressed faster than anticipated.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic is showing significant improvement and will undergo a new evaluation early next week to assess the extent of his recovery. If given the green light, he could resume higher-intensity training and potentially feature in Milan’s upcoming fixtures.

Milan faces Hellas Verona on Matchday 17 this Monday in Serie A but will likely be without Pulisic. However, the American international is reportedly targeting a spot on the bench for the December 29 clash against Roma at San Siro, boosting Milan’s hopes of climbing back into the UEFA Champions League qualification race.

Pulisic’s return: Key for Milan’s objectives

Milan has struggled to maintain form in Pulisic’s absence. The team narrowly edged out Red Star Belgrade in a tight 2-1 win and lacked offensive sharpness in a goalless Serie A draw against Genoa.

The USMNT star’s potential return could be pivotal not only for the Roma matchup but also for the upcoming Italian Super Cup. Milan is set to face Juventus in the semifinal on January 3 at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Pulisic’s presence could provide the creative spark needed to tip the scales in the Rossoneri’s favor.

If Milan advances, they’ll meet either Inter or Atalanta in the January 6 final. This competition presents a prime opportunity for Pulisic to secure his first trophy with Milan, a milestone that could bolster his confidence and solidify his status as a key figure in Paulo Fonseca’s squad.