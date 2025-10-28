‘Ryan Reynolds did once describe me as their secret weapon’: Les Reed on Wrexham’s journey and Hollywood’s impact

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past five years, you’ve probably heard of Wrexham Association Football Club. Founded in 1864, Wrexham is the oldest club in Wales and the third-oldest professional association football team in the world. However, it wasn’t until the end of 2020 that the club began receiving worldwide attention following its highly publicized takeover by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds through Wrexham Holdings LLC.

These two Hollywood stars ushered in a new era of success through significant investment and the global fame of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, helping Wrexham achieve visibility surpassing even some Premier League clubs like West Ham and Brighton.

However, McElhenney and Reynolds haven’t been the only driving forces behind Wrexham’s meteoric rise. One man who has played a crucial role in the club’s historic ascent is Les Reed.

Born on December 12, 1952, in the London suburb of Wapping, Reed played for England at the schoolboy level and was one of the 97,000 in attendance for the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final at Wembley, where England beat Germany 4–2 in extra time. Unable to make his senior debut, Reed spent time at lower-league sides such as Cambridge United, Watford, and Wycombe before retiring early to pursue a coaching career and a degree in physical education.

Reed began coaching with non-league sides Finchley and Wealdstone, winning the Football Conference and FA Trophy with the latter, before joining the Football Association (FA) as a development officer in 1986. It was during this first of many stints with the FA that Reed’s career truly began to take off.

“The turning point came during my first period with the FA,” stated Reed in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview. “My three-year contract was coming to an end, and by that time, I was running some of the highest-level coaching courses at the Lilleshall FA Centre — where the national school was — and overseeing courses for professional coaches. It was a time when coaching qualifications became mandatory. Many former players and long-time coaches had to complete these courses, including those who’d been in the game at the highest level for decades.”

“Quite a lot of them passed through my hands. One was Alan Curbishley, then reserve team coach at Charlton Athletic, who had just been offered the full-time manager role. He completed both his preliminary and full licenses with me as his tutor. Afterward, he called to ask me to join him as his assistant. I had to decide — stay with the FA coaching England youth teams, or take this opportunity that might never come again?”

“I took the chance. I was with Alan for three years; we earned promotion to the Premier League, and that’s where my reputation started to grow. After those three years, I was headhunted back to the FA as Director of Technical Development to set up the academy programs. I oversaw all national teams and became assistant coach to Kevin Keegan with the England men’s national team. That call from Alan probably changed my career — it gave me confidence and a reputation I’ve carried ever since.”

Reed hasn’t just left his mark on England’s national teams but also across the globe — in Northern Ireland, South Africa, the Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. After building a name at Charlton and later as Fulham’s Director of Football, he joined Southampton in April 2010 as Head of Football Development and Support, later becoming Vice-Chairman.

At Southampton, Reed oversaw youth development, scouting and recruitment, sports science, and medical operations — helping steer the club from England’s third division to a stable Premier League presence. One year after his side reached the 2017 EFL Cup Final, Reed returned to the FA as Technical Director before moving back into club management in 2021 — this time, with a Welsh club.

With nearly half a century of experience, Les Reed has established himself among the top football executives in the game — alongside names like Giuseppe Marotta and Sergey Palkin. Just a few months after purchasing Wrexham, McElhenney and Reynolds offered Reed a position as advisor to the board. He was immediately tasked with key decisions — replacing the manager, determining which players to retain, and which to release — and struck gold by appointing Phil Parkinson as manager.

With Parkinson leading from the touchline and Reed providing strategic oversight from his office in Spain, Wrexham have maximized their resources and risen rapidly through the divisions.

“I don’t have many encounters with Rob and Ryan. You won’t see me on the documentary. I stay very much in the background,” Reed explained. “Ryan once described me as their secret weapon. If they’re at a game and I’m around, we’ll have a general chat rather than a business one. They’re very approachable — if something important comes up, they’re open to hearing it. But as a consultant, I generally work through the board and executives. These days, I work more closely with Michael Williamson and Phil Parkinson. In the early days, I had more contact with the owners as the club grew, but now that it’s larger and has more people at the executive and operational level, my role is more behind the scenes.”

Wrexham have made history as the first team in England’s top five divisions to achieve three consecutive promotions, and they’re now aiming for a fourth — which would take them to the English top flight for the first time ever.