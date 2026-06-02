Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami must overcome multiple obstacles to complete Casemiro signing

Casemiro has emerged as Inter Miami’s primary target over the last few months, with the veteran Brazilian midfielder representing a massive potential upgrade for a squad desperately lacking an elite holding midfielder. However, for the former Manchester United star to officially become Lionel Messi‘s newest teammate, the MLS franchise will have to navigate several complex roster obstacles along the way.

With his contract expiring in June, Casemiro has already announced his departure from Old Trafford at the conclusion of the 2025-26 European season, devastating United fans who hoped to see him for one more year. At present, the midfielder has reported to Brazil’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup and is deferring any official announcement regarding his next destination, though all signs point to South Florida.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Casemiro prefers a move to Inter Miami to continue his illustrious career, and the MLS side is already closing in on a deal. Still, if the Herons want to cross the finish line, they will have to get creative with the league’s roster rules, as financial constraints aren’t the only hurdles blocking the transaction.

The roster hurdles complicating Casemiro’s arrival

The most glaring issue for Inter Miami is their current lack of an open Designated Player slot, as Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and recently acquired forward Germán Berterame currently occupy the club’s three designated spots. However, this may not be a dealbreaker; Jacobs reports that verbal terms are nearing completion on a structure where Casemiro would sign a team-friendly contract for his first year before transitioning into a DP slot via a non-guaranteed extension option.

Casemiro of Manchester United reacts during his last game at Old Trafford.

Even under that flexible scenario, Inter Miami are under intense pressure to generate General Allocation Money (GAM). According to official MLS data from March, a highly aggressive winter transfer window left the Herons with just $17,361 in available GAM, meaning that without a DP tag, Casemiro’s initial salary cannot exceed the league’s maximum budget charge of $1.8 million per season.

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see also Lionel Messi reportedly handed major boost as Guillermo Hoyos set to remain Inter Miami coach through 2026 MLS season

To manufacture the necessary cap space, Inter Miami will likely be forced to offload talent, potentially targeting young first-team players who have yet to fully cement their roles, such as Yannick Bright, David Ruiz, or Telasco Segovia. The club has already taken its first structural step toward clearing the books with Benjamin Cremaschi’s reported permanent transfer to Serie A side Parma, though more outgoings are expected before the summer window shuts.

Finally, while not strictly a salary-cap issue, Inter Miami will face an additional financial tax by having to buy Casemiro’s Discovery Rights from the LA Galaxy. The Brazilian veteran has already informed the Galaxy of his exclusive desire to join Miami, which prevents a prolonged bidding war, but the Herons will still need to send a compensation fee to Los Angeles to officially unlock his signature.

Ever since Sergio Busquets stepped away from the game last season, Inter Miami has struggled to find a reliable anchor in the center of the park, with David Ayala falling short of expectations and the team currently leaning on a double pivot of Bright and De Paul. While Casemiro’s defensive bite would be an instant game-changer for Messi’s side, front-office executives face a frantic couple of weeks to sort out the financial mathematics required to make it a reality.

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