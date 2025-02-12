Acclaimed as one of the best strikers of the century, Robert Lewandowski continues to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess at Barcelona at the age of 36. As the experienced leader of the team, Lewandowski has been left stunned by a young Barcelona star, declaring, “I haven’t seen anyone like him.”

Having played alongside numerous stars at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, where he amassed a collection of trophies, Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona with the expectation of being the focal point of the squad. However, he was taken aback by the rapid emergence of a young talent—Lamine Yamal—who left him in awe.

In an interview with Polish outlet Piłka Nożna, Lewandowski shared the moment he met Yamal. “He came to train with us. I asked him how old he was. I found out he was fifteen. I replied that it was impossible. It was the first time I saw a kid who impressed me so much, and I admit that it’s hard for anyone to impress me,” the striker revealed.

After addressing his first encounter, Lewandowski went on to make a striking statement about Yamal’s uniqueness: “Honestly, I haven’t seen anyone like him. It’s not even about the talent itself, but the fact that he plays as if he were five or seven years older than he actually is.”

At just 17 years old, Yamal has already made headlines for his performances with both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, having recently won the UEFA Euro 2024. His maturity on the pitch stands out, highlighted by his record as the youngest player to feature in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and score in an El Clásico against Real Madrid.

Now a role model for younger players, Lewandowski praised Yamal’s rapid learning ability. “Lamine picks up certain things quickly. It’s hard to explain, but there’s an internal connection between the players that can’t be seen, but it exists. And I’m starting to feel something similar with Yamal,” the striker admitted.

Lewandowski echoes Messi’s praise of Yamal

Lewandowski isn’t the only player who has been impressed by Yamal. Despite not having the chance to share the pitch with the young star, Yamal’s idol, Lionel Messi, has also lavished praise on him.

In an Adidas event held in December, Messi was asked by one of the attendants to pick the best player of the new generation, and the Argentine legend didn’t doubt to pick Yamal: “There are many good young players, but if I have to highlight one for his age and what he’s been doing, it’s Lamine Yamal. He is already the present and the future.”

Despite the Spanish star that he wanted to himself after being asked about the comparisons with Messi, this recognition from both Lewandowski and Messi solidifies Yamal’s bright future at Barcelona and on the international stage.