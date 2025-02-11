Manchester City suffered a shocking 2-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium to Real Madrid, a result that left them with an uphill battle heading into the second leg of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League playoffs. Coach Pep Guardiola will look to turn things around, but a persistent “curse” could jeopardize the club’s hopes of a comeback.

In what was one of the most thrilling encounters of this Champions League season, City took the lead twice, only to falter and give up the advantage. Despite the narrow margin, City’s early lead could be seen as a “curse” that has haunted the team in recent seasons.

In the last four matchups between Manchester City and Real Madrid, the team that scored first has been eliminated. With Erling Haaland scoring the opening goal of this tie, this ongoing trend casts a shadow over City’s aspirations for a comeback.

In 13 Champions League encounters (including today’s game) between the two clubs, the record is surprisingly even. Both teams have won 4 times, with 5 draws. However, history suggests that City’s early lead may be their undoing, as the team that opens the scoring has been eliminated in each of the last four series.

The ‘curse’ in action: Previous encounters

This “curse” has been evident since the 2019-20 season and has continued in every subsequent matchup between City and Madrid:

2019-20 Round of 16 : Real Madrid took the lead in the first leg with a 60th-minute goal but City responded quickly, winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. City sealed the tie with a 2-1 victory at home, advancing with a 4-2 aggregate score.

The 2024-25 “curse” continues?

With Haaland’s opening goal in the 2024-25 edition, the trend of the team that scores first being eliminated looms large. City lost 2-3 at home, and their Champions League future now hangs in the balance. The second leg will take place on Wednesday, 19th, and Guardiola will be eager to break the “curse” and push his team toward the semifinals.