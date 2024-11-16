For a player widely regarded as one of the finest defensive talents in the world, it might come as a surprise to hear him express ambivalence about the game that brought him fame. Yet, a Barcelona star recently shared candid thoughts about his diminishing love for football.

Over the past two years, Jules Kounde has evolved into one of Barcelona’s most dependable players. Initially known as a central defender, he has excelled in a new role as a right-back. This transition, overseen by former Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez, has allowed the French international to showcase his versatility and develop a reputation as one of the best in his position.

In the current season, the Frenchman has appeared in 15 of the club’s 17 matches across all competitions. His contributions have been vital, with one goal and four assists, and he has become a critical part of the squad under manager Hansi Flick. However, despite his on-field success, Kounde has revealed a shift in his personal connection to the sport.

Kounde: “It used to be my passion”

Speaking on The Bridge podcast, Kounde admitted that his love for football has changed over time. “I’d be lying if I said I love football as much as before. Before, it was my passion. Now it’s my job. When I started, my life off the field was secondary,” he said.

Kounde attributed this evolution to his growing interests outside of football, including a desire to provide for his family and help others. While he doesn’t see himself becoming a coach due to the stress involved, he finds the relationship between players and coaches fascinating.

“Sometimes people don’t understand that we have our own criteria and goals in a game,” he explained. “When I play full-back, I am judged for things that are not my strengths. I understand that I have changed positions, and that requires other things. I’m working on it.”

Main issue: Strict discipline under Flick?

While Kounde continues to excel for Barcelona, reports suggest some friction with manager Hansi Flick over the German’s uncompromising discipline. The German coach’s strict time-keeping policies have seen the defender penalized on multiple occasions.

According to Diario AS, Kounde was late by mere minutes for team meetings on three occasions, leading to him being dropped from the starting lineup against Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves. Flick reportedly told players, “When I say 13:30 hours, it is neither 13:29 nor 13:31. Arriving late, even by a minute, is a lack of respect for your teammates”. These instances highlight the intense pressure professional players face to meet not only physical but also behavioral standards.

Despite his evolving feelings toward football and reported challenges with Flick, Kounde’s performances have been stellar. His switch to right-back has allowed him to adapt and shine in new ways, making him a cornerstone of Barcelona’s success. The team currently sits sixth in the Champions League standings, and Kounde’s contributions have been key to their competitiveness.

At just 25 years old, Kounde remains one of the Catalans’ most valuable players, demonstrating resilience and professionalism even as he navigates personal and professional challenges.