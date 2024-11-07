Barcelona midfielder Pedri recently gave an insightful interview on the Spanish television show Martínez y Hermanos, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of the Barcelona dressing room under new manager Hansi Flick.

Pedri spoke openly and candidly about his experiences, sharing anecdotes that reveal both the personality of the manager and the team dynamic.

Pedri discussed adapting to Flick’s management style, noting that it’s common for players to strive to impress a new coach early in their tenure. He explained that initial matches provided ideal opportunities to showcase one’s skills and abilities.

He also highlighted the confidence-boosting approach of Flick, emphasizing the German coach’s ability to make players feel valued and capable of performing at their best, regardless of age or experience. Pedri specifically praised Flick’s methodology for empowering young players.

Flick’s leadership style

Pedri highlighted Flick’s approachable nature, despite the language barrier, noting that communication was easy due to Flick’s English proficiency. He lauded Flick’s clear training methods, structured approach, and punctuality.

He also emphasized the team’s high level of discipline, stating that tardiness will result in exclusion from matches. Pedri shared an anecdote about Jules Kounde being disciplined for lateness, which was already reported in the media.

Discipline and fines under Flick and Xavi

Pedri contrasted Flick’s approach to discipline with that of former manager Xavi. While he confirmed that players are disciplined for lateness under Flick, he noted that the financial penalties were less severe than under Xavi. He recalled that under Xavi, fines for lateness started at €5,000, doubling with each subsequent offense.

Pedri then shared a humorous, yet stressful personal anecdote regarding lateness. After a Champions League game with a late return home, his phone failed to wake him, causing him to be five minutes late for a recovery session.

He described the panic he felt when he saw numerous missed calls from Ferran Torres and other members of staff. This lateness resulted in a fine, though Pedri noted that these funds are typically donated to charity at the end of each season, with a small portion used for team meals.