In the high-pressure world of elite soccer, even the smallest details can make or break a player’s status within a team. While Barcelona has enjoyed a stellar season under Hansi Flick, the German tactician’s strict adherence to discipline has led to surprising moments of contention within the squad. One star player, despite excelling on the pitch, has repeatedly found himself at odds with Flick due to issues unrelated to his form or fitness. This raises questions about how disciplinary measures could shape the dynamics at the Catalan side moving forward.

This star player, now a vital part of Barcelona’s setup, has impressed fans and critics alike with his performances. Most recently, he delivered a standout display in the Champions League, contributing three assists against Crvena Zvezda. Yet, his excellence on the pitch has not exempted him from the German’s no-nonsense approach to punctuality. On three separate occasions this season, the player has been benched as punishment for arriving late to pre-match tactical briefings.

Discipline overrides form: Story so far

The player in question is none other than Jules Kounde, the 26-year-old French defender who has emerged as a key figure in Barcelona’s backline. Despite his stellar form and versatility, the Frenchman’s tardiness has tested Flick’s resolve. The first incident occurred during preseason, when Kounde arrived four minutes late to a tactical meeting. Flick reportedly addressed him firmly in front of the team, saying, “You are not starting today“. At the time, the decision was seen as a one-off disciplinary action in a non-competitive match.

However, this pattern repeated itself during a La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves, Diario AS suggests. Despite being one of the most reliable players on the roster, the 26-year-old was benched after arriving two minutes late to a scheduled briefing. Flick, unwavering in his stance, remarked, “Arriving late, even by a minute, is disrespectful to your teammates”. The situation became a talking point among fans, as Kounde was replaced by youth academy product Héctor Fort, who started in his place.

The third instance came during the Barcelona derby against Espanyol. Speculation initially suggested that the defender’s absence from the starting XI was due to squad rotation after a grueling run of matches against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, reports later revealed that Kounde had once again been penalized for being late—this time by a single minute. Flick, addressing the situation, reiterated his philosophy: “When I say 13:30, it’s not 13:29 or 13:31 either.”

Flick’s approach to discipline: Effective or excessive?

Flick’s method of enforcing discipline contrasts starkly with that of his predecessor, Xavi Hernandez, who imposed heavy monetary fines for lateness. Under Xavi, players faced penalties of €1,000 per minute, with the amount doubling for each additional minute. The German manager, however, opts for a more performance-oriented approach, removing players from the starting lineup to emphasize accountability. As Pedri, a Barcelona midfielder, shared in an interview: “With Xavi, you paid. With Flick, you don’t start.”

This approach has sparked mixed reactions within the squad. While some players view it as a fair and direct method of maintaining order, others joke about the heightened anxiety around punctuality. As academy player Marc Casado noted, “It’s scary, it’s scary…” Players reportedly even place bets on who will be the next to face Flick’s disciplinary measures.

What’s next for Kounde and Barcelona?

Kounde’s relationship with Flick underscores the delicate balance between maintaining discipline and nurturing player morale. While Flick’s approach has clearly set a high standard of professionalism, questions remain about its long-term impact on player-coach dynamics, particularly with a talent as crucial as the French international.

For now, the centre-back remains a cornerstone of Barcelona’s defense, his performances on the pitch affirming his indispensable role. However, his punctuality issues serve as a reminder that Flick’s emphasis on discipline is non-negotiable. As the Blaugrana aims for domestic and European glory, it will be fascinating to see whether this strict approach will unify the squad—or create unforeseen tensions.