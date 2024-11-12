Jude Bellingham has established himself as one of the brightest stars in European soccer, becoming a pivotal figure for Real Madrid at just 21 years old. Now, his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, appears poised to replicate his brother’s footsteps with a move to an European giant.

Currently playing for Sunderland AFC in the EFL Championship, Jobe has been instrumental in his team’s push for promotion to the Premier League after a lengthy absence since 2017. However, speculation about his future has intensified, with reports linking him to Borussia Dortmund, who are eager to replicate their success with Jude.

According to The Sun, Dortmund scouts planned to assess Jobe’s performance in Sunderland’s match against Preston North End before his recent three-game suspension. The German club is reportedly prepared to pay more than $20 million for the 19-year-old midfielder, envisioning a development trajectory similar to Jude’s.

Jude Bellingham made a similar move joining Dortmund, but from a third-division team, (Birmingham City) for $30million in 2020. The German side was able to boost the English midfielder’s game, and in a 3-year span, he made his move for $130M to Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund’s track record of nurturing emerging talent—including Jude, Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho, and Ousmane Dembele—makes them a fitting destination for Jobe as he seeks to build a career as illustrious as his older brother’s.

Jobe Bellingham’s 2024-25 season

Sunderland is currently at the top of the Championship table with nine wins, four draws, and two losses in 15 matches, positioning themselves as strong contenders for promotion. Jobe has been a key contributor, playing in both defensive and attacking midfield roles. Before his suspension, he had played every minute of the season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 13 matches.

Jude Bellingham’s time at Dortmund

Jude’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 was initially met with skepticism, but it proved to be a masterstroke for both the player and the club. During his three seasons in Germany, he made 132 appearances, scoring 24 goals and registering 25 assists while becoming a linchpin in Dortmund’s midfield.

Despite winning only the DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 season, Jude’s time at Dortmund was marked by numerous personal accolades. In 2023, he won the Golden Boy Award and the Kopa Trophy as Europe’s and the world’s best under-21 player, respectively. At just 19 years old, he captained Dortmund, becoming the youngest captain in Bundesliga history, and was named the league’s Player of the Season for 2023-24.