Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be honored in his homeland in a truly unique way. According to reports, Portugal is willing to create a new €7 coin dedicated to the superstar. Becoming the face of a coin is typically reserved for heads of state or royal family members in many nations. Nevertheless, the new coin will feature Ronaldo’s likeness.

Although he has not retired, Ronaldo will likely go down as Portugal’s greatest-ever athlete. After all, the forward has experienced an incredible career since becoming a professional in 2002. He recently reached 900 total career goals between club and country earlier in September.

At the club level, Ronaldo has played for some of the greatest teams in the sport. This includes beginning his career with Sporting, then continuing with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and back to United. He currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has also excelled at the international level as well. No other player in the Portugal national team’s history has played more matches or scored more goals than the superstar. Despite all of the goals and club success, perhaps the proudest moment of his entire career came when he guided Portugal to triumph at Euro 2016.

Ronaldo coin will explode in value due to various factors

While the upcoming coin will be worth €7 (roughly $7.80), experts believe its value could soon skyrocket. This is partially due to Ronaldo’s immense popularity, but also because it will reportedly be a limited-edition coin. It remains unclear just how many Ronaldo coins are in production, but it will likely not be a massive allotment.

The coins also apparently contain some gold. Precious metals expert Dan Barrett has claimed that the coins could be worth up to $150,000 someday.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, the CR7 Euro coin is expected to draw tremendous interest from both collectors and fans alike,” said Barrett. “Given the coin’s gold content and Ronaldo’s worldwide following, we could see this coin selling up to $150,000 on the collector’s market.”

“The combination of a limited edition, gold content, and Ronaldo’s brand will ensure this coin’s value appreciates rapidly, especially once it hits the secondary market. Collectors will see it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Ronaldo recently surpassed one billion followers on social media

Ronaldo’s popularity across the globe was recently on display when he decided to create his own YouTube channel. The decision essentially created a frenzy with the video app. For instance, Ronaldo became the fastest person to reach 100,000, one million, 10 million, and 50 million YouTube subscribers in the history of the company.

At the moment, the Al Nassr star has 62.2 million followers on the platform. However, he recently became the first person to officially surpass one billion followers across all social media platforms. Ronaldo also currently has the most followers of any person on Instagram with 639 million.

While an incredible feat, Ronaldo does not want to stop gaining supporters anytime soon. In fact, he recently claimed that he wanted to overtake MrBeast’s subscriber count on YouTube. The popular personality currently has 316 million followers on the video platform.

