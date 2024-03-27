There are often important players on national teams that make or break their performance at big events. When the chips are down, these players step up and put on shows that are nothing short of amazing.

Fans get excited when they’re in the stands witnessing these kinds of major tournaments. Imagine taking in the mood and seeing people perform at peak levels that could change the result of games entirely. The best parts of watching sports at great venues are the times like these.

The excitement for Euro 2024 is growing as the big event draws nearer. It will be a memorable event in Europe to see their favorite national teams play against others.

The event in Germany may be among the best with the full complement of 24 teams securing spots for the tournament. The top five teams in the Euro 2024 betting odds are England, France, Germany, Portugal and hosts Germany.

The best players in action at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe

People already think that Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. No one doubted that he would become a world great after making his senior appearance for his country when he was 18 years old.

He made a hat-trick in the 2022 final and was a big reason France won the World Cup in 2018. He is now 25 years old. But he hasn’t won the European Championship yet. He missed a penalty when France lost to Switzerland in the shock semifinals three years ago.

His luck was even worse because he didn’t score in the last event either. Nevertheless, this summer gives him the chance to solidify his place in sports history. If he does well, especially since he is expected to move to Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see if they let him play in the Olympics that follow.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have a way of nurturing talented young players, and their winger will be 17 years old when Euro 2024 starts. Since this is the case, Lamine Yamal is now one of the tournament’s most intriguing foreign possibilities.

Because of his daring dribbling and excellent passing skills, Yamal can play in the midfield or out wide on the attack. It would be the most incredible present if Yamal helped Spain reach the Euro 2024 final on his 17th birthday.

It will be interesting to watch the Spaniard to see whether he can continue his club’s impressive international performance.

Jude Bellingham

Given the exceptional quality of his exploits for both club and nation, Bellingham does not need any introduction. Having joined Real Madrid last summer, the 20-year-old has been fantastic. Thus, England will be hoping that his incredible form carries over until Euro 2024.

Bellingham is an integral part of the squad while not on the ball because of his extraordinary vision and abundant self-assurance. He will, without a doubt, be an essential component in the Three Lions’ quest to win the championship in Germany.

Thanks to his exceptional performance, he’s become one of the key players to watch in this year’s European Championship. This is due to his role as a crucial midfielder, pivotal for England’s journey through the tough group stage and beyond.

Cristiano Ronaldo

His reputation for playing elite soccer has not diminished even though he is 39 years old. Even after his much-publicized move to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has not wavered in his devotion to the Portugal national team.

While he will be entering his fifth decade soon, the legendary ace views age as nothing more than a number. It doesn’t change the fact that he is a person who expects nothing less than perfection from himself and everyone around him; he will be laser-focused on scoring goals to propel Portugal to defeat.

For the Selecao, his presence and expertise as a central attacker will be pivotal in what may be his last game at the European Championship. Also, keep an eye on Ronaldo throughout this tournament since he has made a career out of playing clutch situations.

Kevin De Bruyne

Vast members of Belgium’s once-proud ‘Golden Generation’ have begun to fade away. Star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is among the best players who may not play in Euro 2024 due to his latest knee injury.

Yet, De Bruyne is still available to the Red Devils and is just as good as he was in the past. Following his early 2024 comeback from injury, the playmaker has made 12 appearances, assisting on 13 goals.

With his sights set on being an international centurion, he will certainly keep driving and inspiring Belgium’s squad. That is a lethal mix, especially with Romelu Lukaku providing the goods—he is still very productive for his country.

PHOTOS: IMAGO