Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as the head coach of the USMNT has sent ripples through the soccer world. Announced earlier this week, Pochettino will lead USA through to the 2026 World Cup; marking his first venture into international management. His first press conference on Friday sparked reactions from key figures in the sport; notably from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He praised the 53-year-old’s hiring and shared their thoughts on what it could mean for US soccer.

Challenge ahead for Pochettino with USA team

Pochettino previously managed top Premier League sides such as Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea. He now takes on this role with considerable expectations. The USMNT, set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, will be looking to build on their existing potential and elevate their status on the global stage.

Thus, it’s safe to say that he steps into a role laden with expectations. Pochettino’s task will be to blend the country’s young talent with its more experienced players. The US team boasts an exciting crop of players, including Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and Weston McKennie; all of whom are playing in Europe’s top leagues.

The Argentine’s appointment also signals a desire to implement a more structured, competitive style of play. Known for his high-pressing, fast-paced approach, Pochettino’s tactics could help transform the squad into a more formidable force on the global stage.

However, the road to success is far from easy. The Stars and Stripes have faced criticism for their inconsistency in recent years; thus there is pressure to not only qualify but also to make a deep run in the 2026 World Cup. With Pochettino at the helm, there is optimism that the U.S. team can turn a corner and achieve new heights.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Pochettino?

Pep Guardiola, a long-time competitor of Pochettino during their time in the Premier League, was among the first high-profile figures to comment on the Argentine’s new role. The Manchester City boss shared his thoughts during a press conference, acknowledging the significance of the USMNT project and the potential it holds for Pochettino.

“I wish him and the USA — I have friends there — the best of luck,” Guardiola said. “I know he’s a top-class manager, an experienced manager”. The Spaniard also emphasized how intriguing the opportunity in the US is, particularly given the growth of the sport and the rising expectations surrounding the national team.

“The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step,” Guardiola continued. “The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on. If he has decided [to take the job], it’s because it’s the best for him.”

Interestingly, the two have clashed 25 times on the touchline, with Guardiola holding a 14-7-4 record over his Argentine counterpart. Despite his favorable record, Pep holds Pochettino in high regard, praising his tactical acumen and leadership qualities.

PHOTOS: IMAGO