Christian Pulisic played a key role in AC Milan’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Venezia; contributing both a goal and an assist in what was their first win of the season. After a slow start to the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, the American winger’s performance brought relief and optimism to the San Siro faithful. With pivotal matches against Liverpool and Inter on the horizon, Pulisic is hopeful that the victory will spark positive momentum for Milan.

The pressure was palpable at the San Siro before the Rossoneri’s clash with Venezia. Fans made their expectations clear, protesting ahead of the match to demand better performances; particularly after a lackluster start to the season that saw Milan collect only two points from their opening three matches. The players took the message to heart, as they wasted no time getting on the scoresheet. Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the second minute, capitalizing on a clever assist from Rafael Leao.

Pulisic, too, made his mark early. In less than 10 minutes, he delivered a pinpoint corner that led to Milan’s second goal; officially credited to Youssouf Fofana. Just minutes later, the USMNT star scored from the penalty spot after Tammy Abraham was brought down in the box. The 25-year-old goal marked his second of the season and extended his perfect penalty record for both club and country; making it 10 out of 10 successful penalties in his career.

Abraham later added another penalty, giving him his first goal in Milan colors and securing the Rossoneri’s 4-0 triumph. The victory provided Milan with their first three points of the season. It also marked their first clean sheet after conceding two goals in each of their previous matches.

What did Pulisic say after Milan win over Venezia?

After the match, Christian Pulisic expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance; he also hinted at a bright future for Milan this season. “It’s the start of hopefully some good momentum from us,” he said; reflecting on the importance of securing their first win. He added, “It’s a good win, but we have some important games coming up, and hopefully it’s just the start.”

Pulisic’s optimism is shared by Milan fans, who are hopeful that the team can carry this newfound form into the upcoming matches. With crucial fixtures looming, the Rossoneri will need to build on this victory; if they want to keep their ambitions alive both domestically and in Europe.

Great challenges ahead: Liverpool and Inter

AC Milan’s next test comes in the form of a high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at the San Siro. Pulisic acknowledged the magnitude of the fixture, saying, “It’s our first Champions League game of the year against a big club. Of course, it’s a big challenge, but playing in our home stadium, hopefully, we have some confidence from this game. We have to come up with a good performance if we want a result.”

The match against Liverpool is not only important in its own right but also sets the stage for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A season—the Derby della Madonnina against fierce rivals Inter on September 22. With just a few days between the two matches, Milan coach Paulo Fonseca will need to manage his squad carefully to ensure his key players are fresh for both encounters.

While Pulisic is almost certain to start against Liverpool, Fonseca may rotate his lineup to keep the squad energized for the derby. The game against Inter promises to be a fiery contest, with both teams eager to assert their dominance in the city and the league. For the Rossoneri, these back-to-back high-pressure matches offer a chance to prove themselves on both the domestic and European stages.

