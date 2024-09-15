After a two-month absence due to injury, Lionel Messi made a highly anticipated return to the field; he immediately reminded the world why he is still one of the best in the game. Leading Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union, Messi’s performance was nothing short of magical. His two goals and an assist demonstrated that even after a lengthy recovery period, the Argentine superstar remains a dominant force.

Messi’s return came after 62 days on the sidelines due to an injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia. The ankle ligament damage had kept him out since July, and fans were eagerly awaiting his comeback. Despite the injury and the long break, his performance was nothing short of brilliant. He not only contributed to all three of Inter Miami’s goals but also displayed his unmatched skill on the field.

“I wanted to return so much after such a long time away”, Messi said during the Apple TV broadcast after the game. “I started training with the group and began to feel better.”

His recovery process included weeks of training, and his performance against Philadelphia proved that he was back in top form. Messi scored two goals in quick succession in the first half, which nullified an early Philadelphia lead. His comeback showed no signs of rust, and his presence has further strengthened Inter Miami’s push for success.

Messi had huge impact on game, including his goal

The game against Philadelphia Union began with an early surprise for Miami’s home crowd. Union forward Mikael Uhre scored just two minutes into the match, leaving Inter Miami trailing from the start. However, Messi’s presence quickly turned the game around. In the 26th minute, he equalized after receiving a short pass from Luis Suarez. Messi outmaneuvered a defender and slotted the ball into the left post, evening the score.

Just four minutes later, Messi doubled his tally; receiving a crossing pass inside the box and effortlessly beating Philadelphia’s goalkeeper Andrew Rick with a powerful 15-yard shot. These two goals set the tone for the rest of the match and proved that Messi was far from out of practice despite his extended absence.

Inter Miami’s head coach Tata Martino was pleased with Messi’s performance and endurance. “I am happy that he finished the game and completed the 90 minutes. He felt fine,” he said. “What he did was more typical than other things that happened tonight.”

Long road to reaching 840 goals

Although Messi scoring his 840th goal was the match’s highlight, his assist in the second half cemented his overall contribution to the team’s success. Late in the game, with Philadelphia pressing for an equalizer, Messi delivered a perfectly placed pass to Suarez, who scored from 18 yards out, securing Miami’s victory at 3-1. This assist showcased Messi’s playmaking abilities and his seamless partnership with Suarez, a familiar face from their Barcelona days.

Messi returning to score goal after goal was undoubtedly a significant boost for Inter Miami, who had performed well during his absence, going 8-2 in that period and clinching a spot in the MLS playoffs. Miami now leads the Supporters’ Shield race with 62 points, 10 points ahead of their nearest competitors.

Messi’s road back to the field was not without challenges. He had been out since June, missing Inter Miami matches as well as Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers. His injury had left fans wondering when they would see him back in action, and even coach Martino had been uncertain about his return date.

However, Messi began practicing three weeks prior to his return match, gradually working his way back into form. During his absence, Inter Miami had fared well, but Messi’s return has added an undeniable spark to their gameplay.

“It’s nice to see that his injury has healed and that he’s as effective as he was before,” Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel said, reflecting the optimism shared by the entire team and fanbase.

PHOTOS: IMAGO