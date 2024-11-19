The question of Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 World Cup has sparked intrigue among fans, pundits, and legends alike. With the tournament to be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the prospect of Messi gracing the global stage once again is a tantalizing possibility. Mauricio Pochettino, Messi’s former PSG coach and the current head coach of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), has expressed optimism about the veteran’s inclusion in the Argentina team.

In a recent interview with La Nacion, Pochettino shared his belief that the 36-year-old maestro has what it takes to compete in 2026. He emphasized Messi’s professionalism and ability to manage his physical fitness, stating: “I have no doubt that Messi will make it to the World Cup. If he wants to play, he will play. You see him, and he’s intact. He takes care of himself, he’s very professional. It will just be a personal decision.”

Pochettino also highlighted the potential impact of Messi’s participation for both Argentina and the host countries, calling it “spectacular” and a boon for soccer in the United States.

What is Messi’s current stance?

While Pochettino’s comments are optimistic, Messi himself has been more measured in his responses. Speaking to Marca, the Argentine icon admitted he hasn’t committed to the 2026 World Cup yet, focusing instead on enjoying the twilight of his career. “I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy. I haven’t set a goal to reach the World Cup but more so to live day-to-day and be well.”

Messi’s move to Inter Miami has been pivotal in this stage of his career. Contrary to assumptions that it marked the beginning of his retirement, Messi insists the move was motivated by a desire to help grow the club and achieve further success. In just one year, he helped the Herons secure the Leagues Cup as well as the Supporters’ Shield and contributed significantly to their growth as a competitive side.

Physical and mental challenges: Can Messi go the distance?

By the time the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Messi will be 39 years old. While his talent and football IQ are unquestionable, sustaining top-tier physical performance in one of the most demanding tournaments will be a challenge. However, players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have set precedents for elite athletes competing well into their late 30s and early 40s, and Messi’s unparalleled skill set could enable him to thrive in a deeper, playmaking role.

Winning the 2022 World Cup was the crowning achievement of the superstar’s illustrious career. Adding another campaign to his legacy would not only be historic but also allow him to further contribute to Argentina’s soccer heritage. The Albiceleste will likely be eager to have their talisman back for the tournament, even if in a reduced capacity.