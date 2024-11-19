In a development that has caught many soccer fans off guard, Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing the signing of a former French national teammate of Kylian Mbappe to bolster their attacking line during the January transfer window. With La Liga rivals Barcelona leading the standings by six points, Los Blancos are keen to add depth and experience to their squad as they chase domestic and European glory.

Real Madrid are believed to be targeting Alexandre Lacazette, the 33-year-old French striker currently plying his trade at Lyon. According to reports from Fichajes, the reigning La Liga champions are preparing a €5 million offer to secure the veteran’s services. The decision to pursue Lacazette stems from a combination of factors: his contract expires in the summer of 2025, Lyon’s precarious financial state, and Madrid’s need for an experienced backup forward.

Despite their headline summer acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored six goals in 11 league appearances, Los Blancos seem determined to add more competition to their attacking options. The veteran’s potential arrival would provide the reigning Spanish champions with a seasoned alternative to their current lineup.

Olympique Lyon, Lacazette’s current club, faces a turbulent period due to mounting financial difficulties. French soccer’s financial watchdog has issued Lyon a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 unless they address their reported €508 million debt by the end of the season. This dire situation may force Lyon to offload valuable players, including Lacazette, to balance their books.

For Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti, this situation presents a prime opportunity. A €5 million fee would be a low-risk investment for a player with considerable experience in Europe’s top leagues.

How has Lacazette fared at Lyon?

After an inconsistent five-year spell at Arsenal, Lacazette returned to his boyhood club Lyon in 2022 on a free transfer. Flashes of brilliance marked his time in North London but also long stretches of underperformance, particularly during his final season, where he scored only four Premier League goals in 30 matches.

Back at Lyon, however, Lacazette rediscovered his form. In his first season post-return, he scored 31 goals across all competitions, followed by 22 goals in the 2023-24 campaign. This season, he has already netted five goals in 15 appearances, maintaining a respectable level of productivity despite Lyon’s struggles in the French top division.

Low-risk, short-term solution?

Real Madrid’s interest in Lacazette may raise eyebrows given his age and his mixed record at Arsenal. However, his recent form in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League suggests he could still make valuable contributions in a secondary role. The Frenchman’s experience, leadership, and finishing ability make him an appealing short-term option, particularly as Real Madrid look to manage the workload of younger players like Endrick, who may go out on loan during the same window.

Additionally, with Mbappe’s form reportedly fluctuating at times, Lacazette could serve as a stabilizing presence in the attacking third.