Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona will insist for Julian Alvarez despite Atletico Madrid’s stance

Hansi Flick confirmed that Barcelona will continue pushing to sign Julian Alvarez before the transfer window closes, aligning himself directly with president Joan Laporta’s stance on the Argentine forward despite Atletico Madrid’s continued resistance to selling.

Asked about the pursuit of Alvarez in a press conference, Flick didn’t hesitate to back his club’s position. “The president made it clear, and Deco and I agree,” he said, a response that signals Barcelona have no alternative plan if the deal fails to materialize before deadline day.

When pressed further on the specifics of the pursuit, Flick opted to steer the conversation toward the broader picture rather than commit to more detail. “I don’t want to talk about Julian, I want to talk about the club’s situation. We’ve made very good signings. The club has to think about the future. As a coach, I ask for the best and for more, but then it may or may not work out,” he added, while also praising the work being done by Deco and the club’s hierarchy looking toward the next several seasons.

The comments come amid a tense standoff between the two clubs, with Atletico Madrid holding out for €150 million while Barcelona’s offer sits at €100 million for the forward. Alvarez himself was absent from Atletico Madrid’s training session on Wednesday, cited by the club as an “unavailability,” adding further intrigue to a situation that must be resolved before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

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Laporta puts the ball in Atletico Madrid’s court

Joan Laporta made Barcelona’s intentions explicit, addressing Atletico Madrid directly in comments to Mundo Deportivo. “Let Atletico Madrid know that if they are willing to sell Julian Alvarez during this summer transfer window, we would be ready to buy him,” the Barcelona president said, adding that the club’s offer for the forward remains on the table.

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see also As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

Atletico Madrid, however, didn’t take the public approach lightly, blasting Barcelona over disruptive Alvarez transfer tactics. Club sources told MARCA they feel “exhausted” by the narrative surrounding the transfer, firmly stating there is a “0% chance” of selling Alvarez to Barcelona.

Amid the standoff between the two Spanish clubs, Arsenal remain firmly in the picture, reportedly the only other club actively pursuing Alvarez besides Barcelona.

The Argentine has so far hesitated to commit to a return to the Premier League, still holding out hope for a move to Catalonia, but with the September 1 deadline closing in, the Gunners are staying alert in case the Barcelona pursuit ultimately collapses.

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