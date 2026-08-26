Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona will insist for Julian Alvarez despite Atletico Madrid’s stance

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Hansi Flick and Julian Alvarez.
© Getty ImagesHansi Flick and Julian Alvarez.

Hansi Flick confirmed that Barcelona will continue pushing to sign Julian Alvarez before the transfer window closes, aligning himself directly with president Joan Laporta’s stance on the Argentine forward despite Atletico Madrid’s continued resistance to selling.

Asked about the pursuit of Alvarez in a press conference, Flick didn’t hesitate to back his club’s position. “The president made it clear, and Deco and I agree,” he said, a response that signals Barcelona have no alternative plan if the deal fails to materialize before deadline day.

When pressed further on the specifics of the pursuit, Flick opted to steer the conversation toward the broader picture rather than commit to more detail. “I don’t want to talk about Julian, I want to talk about the club’s situation. We’ve made very good signings. The club has to think about the future. As a coach, I ask for the best and for more, but then it may or may not work out,” he added, while also praising the work being done by Deco and the club’s hierarchy looking toward the next several seasons.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The comments come amid a tense standoff between the two clubs, with Atletico Madrid holding out for €150 million while Barcelona’s offer sits at €100 million for the forward. Alvarez himself was absent from Atletico Madrid’s training session on Wednesday, cited by the club as an “unavailability,” adding further intrigue to a situation that must be resolved before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Tweet placeholder

Laporta puts the ball in Atletico Madrid’s court

Joan Laporta made Barcelona’s intentions explicit, addressing Atletico Madrid directly in comments to Mundo Deportivo. “Let Atletico Madrid know that if they are willing to sell Julian Alvarez during this summer transfer window, we would be ready to buy him,” the Barcelona president said, adding that the club’s offer for the forward remains on the table.

Advertisement
As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

see also

As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

Atletico Madrid, however, didn’t take the public approach lightly, blasting Barcelona over disruptive Alvarez transfer tactics. Club sources told MARCA they feel “exhausted” by the narrative surrounding the transfer, firmly stating there is a “0% chance” of selling Alvarez to Barcelona.

Amid the standoff between the two Spanish clubs, Arsenal remain firmly in the picture, reportedly the only other club actively pursuing Alvarez besides Barcelona.

The Argentine has so far hesitated to commit to a return to the Premier League, still holding out hope for a move to Catalonia, but with the September 1 deadline closing in, the Gunners are staying alert in case the Barcelona pursuit ultimately collapses.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alejandro Balde informs Barcelona of transfer decision, throws ball in club’s court

Alejandro Balde informs Barcelona of transfer decision, throws ball in club’s court

Alejandro Balde has been the subject of ongoing transfer rumors at FC Barcelona, but the Spanish left-back remains confident in his desire to stay at the club and compete for his place this season.

Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona over disruptive Julian Alvarez transfer tactics

Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona over disruptive Julian Alvarez transfer tactics

Atletico Madrid have issued a scathing official statement regarding the Julian Alvarez transfer saga, sending an unmistakable message to Barcelona.

As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

While Barcelona remain hopeful of signing Julian Alvarez, team captain Raphinha has demonstrated he can step up as a central striker under Hansi Flick if the club fails to acquire a traditional No. 9.

Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona future in doubt after Hansi Flick calls for ‘100% commitment’ amid Manchester United links

Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona future in doubt after Hansi Flick calls for ‘100% commitment’ amid Manchester United links

With reports linking him to Manchester United, Alejandro Balde's future at FC Barcelona has been put highly in doubt after being drropped from the squad and with head coach Hansi Flick calling for "100% commitment" to him and his players.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo