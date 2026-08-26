Atletico Madrid blast Barcelona over disruptive Julian Alvarez transfer tactics

Tension continues to escalate between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. After Blaugrana president Joan Laporta confirmed their ongoing interest in Julian Alvarez, Los Colchoneros responded with a scathing message directed at their LaLiga rivals.

On Wednesday, Laporta reaffirmed Barcelona‘s intentions of signing Alvarez, stating that the club aimed to be as respectful as possible toward Atletico Madrid while submitting a formal proposal for the Argentine striker.

However, Atletico Madrid firmly rejected Barcelona’s public approach. Following Laporta’s statements, club representatives told Spanish outlet MARCA that they are exhausted by the narrative surrounding the transfer and consider themselves the injured party.

“The player is being victimized, but the only victim of the Julian case is us,” Atletico Madrid told MARCA. “They have harmed us economically and socially. There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barça. This situation is not about money; it’s about dignity. There is a campaign with many lies and half-truths, and the only one who pays for this is Atletico.”

Diego Simeone reportedly agrees to let Julian Alvarez leave

While Atletico Madrid have repeatedly stated their desire to retain Julian Alvarez, the player is no longer comfortable at the club, and supporters have grown frustrated with his efforts to force an exit.

see also Julian Alvarez reportedly faces one last obstacle in Atletico Madrid for his Barcelona arrival

Against this backdrop, manager Diego Simeone has reportedly agreed to let Alvarez depart. According to TyC Sports journalist German Garcia, the coach has opened the door for the Argentine forward to be transferred before the September 1 window closes.

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Crucially, FC Barcelona remain ruled out as a potential destination. Atletico Madrid are strictly unwilling to sell the striker to the Blaugrana following the friction created throughout the summer.

Arsenal are the main, and potentially only, option available

According to reports, Arsenal are actively pursuing Alvarez, with no other major European clubs currently in contention besides Barcelona.

While Arsenal remain eager to strike a deal, the player has reportedly hesitated to commit to a Premier League return, holding out for Barcelona and creating a major impasse for Atletico Madrid as the deadline approaches.

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