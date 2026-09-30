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Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina vs Bolivia in 2026 International friendly game?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina face the first match of the September international break against Bolivia, but La Albiceleste will be without captain Lionel Messi for the duel.

Following the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi revealed his decision to retire from the Argentina national team. While a formal farewell match has been arranged, it will not take place against Bolivia.

Argentina are scheduled to face Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin during this international window. However, Messi will feature exclusively in the final fixture, making his official farewell appearance at the Estadio Monumental on October 6.

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Argentina respected Lionel Messi’s decision

Many supporters wondered why Messi opted to play solely against Benin. According to reports, the captain requested time to rest following his recent commitments with Inter Miami, choosing to avoid risking injury in the window’s opening two games so he could enter his final international match in peak condition.

Lionel Messi won’t have Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina at his Argentina farewell as Roma block their trip

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Lionel Messi won’t have Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina at his Argentina farewell as Roma block their trip

The stage for Messi’s international retirement promises to be spectacular. The captain will take the pitch in front of 85,000 Argentine supporters at the Monumental, aiming to cap his legendary international career with a victory over the 93rd-ranked team in the FIFA standings.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

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Argentina will also debut a special commemorative kit for Messi’s farewell match. All eyes will be on Buenos Aires for “The Last Tango” as global soccer prepares to bid farewell to an icon, bringing an end to an unprecedented era in international sports.

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