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As Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls, Raphinha prepares to step up as Barcelona’s central striker

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Raphinha of Barcelona
© Francisco Macia/Getty ImagesRaphinha of Barcelona

Barcelona still lack a nominal top-tier No. 9 in their squad. While the club remains hopeful of landing Julian Alvarez, team captain Raphinha has expressed his willingness to step up as a central striker to help the team.

Following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Barcelona were left without an established out-and-out center forward. They had hoped to convince Atletico Madrid to sanction a move for Alvarez, but Los Colchoneros continue to reject their proposals.

In Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 LaLiga season, Raphinha netted a brace and provided an assist in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Elche. Following the match, the Brazilian confirmed he is comfortable operating anywhere in the attack if the club requires him to lead the line.

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“I’m ready to help and play even as number 9,” Raphinha said. “I feel comfortable on the pitch. No problem. Then if new striker joins or not, I leave that to Deco and the club.”

Julian Alvarez deal appears out of reach for Barcelona

Although Alvarez was met with loud boos from home supporters at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium—prompting speculation that Atletico could be open to selling—Barcelona do not appear to be among the viable destinations.

Julian Alvarez reportedly faces one last obstacle in Atletico Madrid for his Barcelona arrival

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Julian Alvarez reportedly faces one last obstacle in Atletico Madrid for his Barcelona arrival

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with how Barcelona handled their pursuit of the Argentine. While the Blaugrana maintain Alvarez as their top target in the transfer market, the likelihood of a deal materializing before the deadline remains low.

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While Raphinha successfully operated as a false nine against Elche, new summer signing Anthony Gordon also offers tactical versatility across the front line alongside Lamine Yamal and Karim Adeyemi. Nevertheless, Barcelona have not entirely abandoned hope regarding Alvarez.  

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