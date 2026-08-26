Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.
© Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez of Aston Villa.

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Chelsea, with the Argentine goalkeeper reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge as his future at Aston Villa seems to be coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez views a move to Chelsea favorably and “would say yes” if the Blues decide to push forward with a deal, a stance made more appealing by the fact that Chelsea have no European competition to contend with this season.

The interest comes after Robert Sanchez was singled out for his role in both goals conceded during Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Fulham in their Premier League opener, prompting the club to explore other options between the posts.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Adding to the noise around a potential move, Gary Neville publicly backed the idea of Chelsea signing Martinez, telling Sky Sports that “someone like him has to come to Chelsea,” while warning that a goalkeeper “making mistakes” and playing anxiously “can undo everything you’re trying to do.” With the transfer window closing on September 1, time is limited for Chelsea to get a deal over the line.

Tweet placeholder

Zion Suzuki’s arrival could signal the end for Martinez at Villa Park

The writing was already on the wall for Martinez after Aston Villa completed a €35 million deal for Zion Suzuki from Parma, with the 23-year-old signing a five-year contract through 2031.

Advertisement
Ruben Amorim says Rafael Leao’s situation ‘is not important’ at AC Milan as agents reportedly offer him to Aston Villa

see also

Ruben Amorim says Rafael Leao’s situation ‘is not important’ at AC Milan as agents reportedly offer him to Aston Villa

The Japanese international, who had initially been close to joining PSG before that move collapsed, quickly emerged as the club’s long-term answer between the posts, and Unai Emery plans to install him as his first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026-27 season.

Villa fielded Marco Bizot in goal, not Martinez, for their 4-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, a result that further signaled the Argentine is no longer part of the club’s plans.

Given Bizot’s underwhelming performance in that Premier League opener, everything points to Suzuki taking over between the posts starting with the club’s next match.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Chelsea have reportedly targeted Enzo Fernandez’s replacement amid Manchester City talks

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea for Manchester City this transfer window, and the Blues reportedly already have their eye on a potential midfield replacement.

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

With his relationship with Chelsea fans far from being ideal, Enzo Fernandez has reporedtly given the green light to Manchester City in a move that could turn into the record signing of the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as emergency plan for unsettled Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as emergency plan for unsettled Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are preparing for a potential future without Julian Alvarez, and Los Colchoneros have activated a contingency plan should the Argentine forward depart: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in USA: 2026/27 Premier League, live stream, TV & preview

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in USA: 2026/27 Premier League, live stream, TV & preview

Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage in Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 Premier League season. Here are all the details on how to watch this west London derby live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo