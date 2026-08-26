Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Chelsea, with the Argentine goalkeeper reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge as his future at Aston Villa seems to be coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez views a move to Chelsea favorably and “would say yes” if the Blues decide to push forward with a deal, a stance made more appealing by the fact that Chelsea have no European competition to contend with this season.

The interest comes after Robert Sanchez was singled out for his role in both goals conceded during Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Fulham in their Premier League opener, prompting the club to explore other options between the posts.

Adding to the noise around a potential move, Gary Neville publicly backed the idea of Chelsea signing Martinez, telling Sky Sports that “someone like him has to come to Chelsea,” while warning that a goalkeeper “making mistakes” and playing anxiously “can undo everything you’re trying to do.” With the transfer window closing on September 1, time is limited for Chelsea to get a deal over the line.

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Zion Suzuki’s arrival could signal the end for Martinez at Villa Park

The writing was already on the wall for Martinez after Aston Villa completed a €35 million deal for Zion Suzuki from Parma, with the 23-year-old signing a five-year contract through 2031.

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The Japanese international, who had initially been close to joining PSG before that move collapsed, quickly emerged as the club’s long-term answer between the posts, and Unai Emery plans to install him as his first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026-27 season.

Villa fielded Marco Bizot in goal, not Martinez, for their 4-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, a result that further signaled the Argentine is no longer part of the club’s plans.

Given Bizot’s underwhelming performance in that Premier League opener, everything points to Suzuki taking over between the posts starting with the club’s next match.

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