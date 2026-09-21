Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone shows massive respect for Barcelona: ‘They play a different sport’

Barcelona are dominating LaLiga in the 2026–27 season, and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is well aware of it, praising the Blaugrana for their outstanding performances this campaign.

After defeating Real Madrid 2–1 at the Metropolitano Stadium, Simeone was questioned about the LaLiga title race and Atletico‘s main rivals, placing Barcelona on a tier above the rest of the contenders.

“It seems Barcelona is playing a different sport from the one we’re playing,” Simeone told ESPN. “They didn’t have a number 9 striker, then Raphinha showed up and scored 12 goals. And Yamal, if I’m not mistaken, scored 7

“They press you in your own stadium and steal your time, and they don’t fear taking risks and conceding a goal. They are the best now.”

Barcelona found the right formula for success

During the summer, Barcelona lost both Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski. Failing to sign an elite natural striker to replace them raised significant doubts about how their attack would function without a traditional number nine.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona

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see also Vinicius Junior’s Metropolitano drought persists as Atletico hand Real Madrid 2-1 derby defeat

Manager Hansi Flick responded by moving Raphinha into a central attacking role. The decision has paid huge dividends, with the Brazilian—as Simeone highlighted—performing at a peak level this season.

While Barcelona initially targeted Julian Alvarez as Lewandowski’s successor, Raphinha has proven to be a seamless solution, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus providing valuable depth whenever called upon.

When will Barcelona face Atletico Madrid?

Following their derby victory over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid’s next major domestic test will come against Barcelona, the current league leaders and fellow title favorites.

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The two sides are scheduled to meet on November 8 for the first time this season at the Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico remain formidable on home soil and will need to capitalize on that advantage against Flick’s high-flying Barcelona squad.