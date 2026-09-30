Cristiano Ronaldo faces ultimate Portugal reality check as Jorge Jesus reveals what matters more than his legendary status

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal future has taken another intriguing turn after his unusual night against Norway, with Jorge Jesus now making his position on the veteran forward unmistakably clear. The 41-year-old was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 Nations League victory, creating questions about his role under the new manager and what could determine his minutes going forward.

Portugal had opened the 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales, with Ronaldo starting before being substituted. Four days later in Oslo, Jesus selected Gonçalo Ramos to lead the attack, and the forward justified that decision by scoring the decisive goal.

Ronaldo did warm up during the match, but he was ultimately never introduced. After the final whistle, he went straight down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates in acknowledging the travelling supporters, adding another layer to an already unusual evening. Reports had suggested that Ronaldo was expected to receive roughly 30 minutes against Norway.

Jesus later explained that such a possibility had been discussed, but the way the match developed changed his thinking. “The game told me other things,” he said. Ramos was playing well and had given the Selecao das Quinas the attacking presence Jesus wanted, meaning the manager decided against making the planned change.

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The decision became more significant because Ronaldo had spent much of his career being one of the first names on Portugal‘s team sheet. The situation also sparked speculation over a possible disagreement between the pair. Ronaldo’s subsequent training schedule added fuel to those reports, although Jesus repeatedly insisted that there was no underlying dispute.

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Jesus explains what happened behind the scenes

Jesus said Ronaldo’s recovery routine was also being managed according to the experience they gained together at Al-Nassr. The coach explained that the forward does not usually complete full training immediately after matches and had instead carried out gym and mobility work. “There is no case whatsoever,” Jesus said at his pre-Denmark press conference.

The Portugal manager was then asked more directly about his authority when dealing with a player of Ronaldo’s stature. His response provided the clearest indication yet of the principle that will govern the forward’s role under his new manager.

What matters more than Ronaldo’s legendary status

Jesus made clear that Ronaldo’s reputation can influence conversations before a match, particularly when it comes to physical management and planning, but it does not guarantee minutes once the game begins. For the Portugal boss, the team’s needs during the match ultimately outweigh the status of any individual player.

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“Status is one thing”, Jesus explained on Wednesday. “The rules are the same for everyone. Now, status allows a player, and you have to be careful about this, to have certain decisions made before the game takes place. After the game takes place, it is the same for everyone.”

He explained that his decisions are always guided by the same objective: what he believes is best for Portugal. That principle applies even to Ronaldo, whose extraordinary career includes being the national team’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

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“The coach has to make the decision. That is how I think and how I always make decisions, always based on one objective, which is what is best for the team, while always respecting the players.” The 72-year-old went even further when asked whether any player could change his tactical thinking. His answer was emphatic. “No player will change my ideas as a coach. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president. Never. Zero.”