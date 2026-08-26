Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly to see key Al Nassr teammate Simakan return for next Saudi Pro League game

Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided a setback on Tuesday as Al Nassr pulled off a thrilling late comeback against Al Ettifaq, a dramatic rally the superstar forward watched unfold from the bench after being subbed off at halftime. Returning to action in a quick three-day turnaround, the Portuguese legend will reportedly welcome back key central defender Mohamed Simakan for their next Saudi Pro League fixture.

Al Nassr host Al Taawoun on Friday, August 28, for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign. According to a report from Saudi outlet Al Arriyadiyah, French center back Mohamed Simakan is expected to be fully cleared and available for head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Simakan featured in Al Nassr’s opening two competitive matches of the campaign, including the league opener against Al Fateh and a King’s Cup clash against Al Diriyah. However, mild physical discomfort sidelined him for subsequent matches against Al Riyadh and Al Ettifaq, setting up his return to partner Inigo Martinez in central defense.

Al Nassr have operated with notable restraint in the summer transfer market, securing Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa as their primary marquee foreign addition. With roster continuity crucial to their tactical setup, Simakan’s presence as an anchor in the defensive spine renders his return a major boost for the squad.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr celebrates alongside Mohamed Simakan. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Following Tuesday’s emotional victory, Al Nassr have only two full days to rest before taking the pitch at Al Awwal Park against Al Taawoun, aiming to extend their perfect start atop the table. Having logged just 45 minutes before his halftime exit against Al Ettifaq, Ronaldo will be eager to rebuild match sharpness alongside a reinforced backline following Tuesday’s defensive lapses.

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Another key return between the posts

Tuesday’s victory over Al Ettifaq was further complicated by Bento’s 12th-minute red card, as the Brazilian goalkeeper was sent off for a mistimed challenge outside the box on Moussa Dembele. That forced backup goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi into emergency action, where he struggled on both first-half long-range strikes conceded by Al Nassr.

In a timely boost to the squad’s depth, goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi rejoined full team training sessions on Wednesday after completing his final rehabilitation phase. The Saudi Arabian international suffered a shoulder injury two weeks ago that kept him out of recent matchday squads, but he has now been cleared for first-team selection.

During the 2025-26 season, Al Aqidi made 12 appearances across all competitions before Bento assumed the primary starting role between the posts. With the Brazilian now facing an automatic suspension following his ejection, the domestic shot-stopper is poised to step into the starting lineup against Al Taawoun on Friday.

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