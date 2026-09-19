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Why is Joan Garcia not playing for Barcelona vs Sevilla in the 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Joan Garcia of Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesJoan Garcia of Barcelona.

Joan Garcia will miss Barcelona‘s trip to face Sevilla in Matchday 7 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season after suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee. The Spanish goalkeeper picked up the problem during Wednesday’s 7-2 rout of Racing Santander, when he slipped on the wet artificial turf while chasing down a loose ball, forcing Hansi Flick to make a halftime substitution in goal.

Medical tests carried out on Thursday confirmed the injury and ruled out the need for surgery, with Garcia expected to be sidelined for around three weeks. Notably, this is not the same knee that required an operation last season, a detail that has offered some relief to Barcelona’s medical staff given the less serious nature of the current issue.

The timing has actually worked in Barcelona’s favor. Garcia’s recovery window overlaps with the upcoming international break, meaning the Sevilla clash is set to be his only absence before he’s expected to be available again for the visit of Getafe at Camp Nou on October 10.

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The injury comes at an inconvenient time given how well Garcia had been playing. Across his five starts this season, the goalkeeper had conceded just four goals while recording 11 saves, and his three clean sheets are tied for the most of any goalkeeper in LaLiga.

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Confirmed Barcelona lineup vs Sevilla

In Garcia’s absence, Flick has turned to Dominik Livaković, who will make his Barcelona debut between the posts ahead of veteran Wojciech Szczęsny, the goalkeeper who had deputized for Garcia off the bench against Racing Santander just days earlier.

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Joan Garcia receives optimistic injury update from FC Barcelona after slipping while chasing ball in La Liga

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Joan Garcia receives optimistic injury update from FC Barcelona after slipping while chasing ball in La Liga

Barcelona confirmed its starting XI for the trip to face Sevilla: Livaković; João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Andreas Christensen, Eric García; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.

Szczęsny starts on the bench alongside Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Gabriel Jesus, Xavi Espart, Karim Adeyemi, Gerard Martín, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Jules Koundé, Abdelkarim, and Iker Rodríguez.

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