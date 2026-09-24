Lionel Messi left Ousmane Dembele with one key lesson as PSG star reveals the secret to remarkable post-Barcelona transformation

Lionel Messi delivered a game-changing lesson to Ousmane Dembele, sparking a massive transformation that turned the unpredictable winger into an absolute attacking powerhouse. The Frenchman recently discussed the impact of his former Barcelona teammate, with the true value of Messi’s guidance evident in his overall evolution on the pitch.

Dembele arrived at Barcelona in 2017 after emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents with Rennes and Borussia Dortmund. He had extraordinary speed, dribbling ability and the confidence to take on defenders, but his approach was often built around entertainment and instinct rather than consistently making the most effective decision.

The player Dembele was at 20 is very different from the forward he has become at Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman remembers being obsessed with tricks, nutmegs and stepovers, particularly when he was trying to give supporters something to celebrate.

“When you’re 20, you want to pull off one, two, three nutmegs. Two, three step-overs, hear the crowd scream,” Dembele explained in his interview with the BBC. That mindset reflected the carefree soccer he had played as a youngster in Evreux, where creativity and spontaneity were central to his game.

But age and experience gradually changed his priorities. The Frenchman realized that producing a spectacular moment was less important than making the right decision repeatedly, and that shift eventually became one of the defining characteristics of his game.

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The Messi lesson that changed Dembele

The turning point came during his years at Camp Nou, where Dembele had the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi operate at the highest level every day. Their lockers were reportedly next to each other, giving the Frenchman an unusually close view of how one of soccer’s greatest players prepared, moved, and made decisions on the pitch.

“Then afterwards I looked for efficiency, and I saw and played in Barcelona with the best players in the world,” Dembele said. He then explained exactly what stood out when he shared the dressing room with Messi: “I played with Lionel Messi, I saw how he played, and it was all about efficiency.”

That was the key lesson. Messi showed Dembele that the most effective players do not need to make every action spectacular; they need to make their actions count, whether that means taking on a defender, creating a chance, finding a teammate, or finishing an attack.

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Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Lionel Messi

From showmanship to efficiency

Dembele has since embraced that mentality as his career has progressed, becoming far more focused on the end product. He acknowledged that the maturity that comes with age has changed the way he approaches every possession.

“As you get older—at 28—you become much more mature. You improve your game. I’m not the same player I was at 20, when I was at Dortmund,” he revealed further to the BBC. “Over the years, I’ve focused above all on being effective in everything I do on the pitch. And the most important thing remains helping the team.”

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That evolution has been particularly visible at PSG, where the star forward has developed into a more complete and influential attacking player. His role has become increasingly central, while his goals, assists and overall involvement have helped him move far beyond the raw winger who first arrived at Barcelona.

Messi’s influence remains with him

Dembele’s transformation has also strengthened the respect between the two former teammates. After Dembele’s Ballon d’Or-winning campaign with PSG, Messi was among the players to congratulate him, with the Frenchman admitting that the message from his former captain “really struck” him.

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Dembele has continued to describe Messi as the greatest player he has ever seen, while his comments about efficiency show how deeply the Argentine’s example influenced his own development. Watching the Argentine turn seemingly simple decisions into devastatingly effective actions gave Dembele a model he could eventually apply to his own game.