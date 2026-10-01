Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sudden Portugal exit has already produced an unexpected consequence, with his iconic No. 7 shirt set to appear on a different player when the national team returns to Nations League action. The decision comes less than two days after Ronaldo left camp following the growing tension surrounding his role under new coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo has worn the number for Portugal since 2008, turning it into one of the most recognizable shirt numbers in international soccer. Now, with the 41-year-old absent, the Selecao has been forced to make an unusual adjustment ahead of its meeting with Denmark.

The change is directly connected to UEFA’s squad-number regulations. For Nations League matches, the national team must submit a squad with consecutive shirt numbers from 1 to 23, meaning an empty No. 7 cannot simply remain untouched when Ronaldo is no longer part of the matchday squad.

That rule has previously forced Portugal to hand Ronaldo’s number to another player when he was injured, suspended or rested. Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Forbs and Bruma are among the players who have worn No. 7 during Ronaldo’s previous absences.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal congratulates Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

The latest change comes under very different circumstances, however. The 41-year-old superstar left the Selecao’s training camp after the controversy surrounding his unused substitute appearance in the 2-1 win over Norway, with the forward later saying he would explain the reasons behind his departure at a later date.

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Who will get Ronaldo’s iconic shirt?

The player stepping into the famous number is Rafael Leao, who normally wears No. 17 for Portugal. The Portuguese winger, who plays for Galatasaray, has now been assigned No. 7, while Fabio Silva takes over No. 17 to keep Portugal’s squad numbering sequence intact, as confirmed by Portuguese national public service RTP.

For Leao, the change represents a major symbolic moment given the history attached to the number. Ronaldo transformed No. 7 into part of his identity with Portugal, making the sight of another player wearing it particularly striking as the national team prepares for life without its record goalscorer.

Rafael Leao of Portugal.

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Leao has made 50 appearances for Portugal and scored six goals since making his senior debut in 2021. He has also represented the national team at two World Cups and Euro 2024, but wearing No. 7 against Denmark will inevitably invite comparisons with the player who made the shirt globally synonymous with Portugal.

There is a catch to the No. 7 switch

The biggest detail surrounding the change is that Leao’s new No. 7 assignment is for the Denmark match, rather than confirmation that Ronaldo has permanently lost the number.

RTP reports that Leao moves from No. 17 to No. 7 for the fixture, while Fabio Silva takes his old number. At the same time, UEFA‘s official database temporarily lists both Ronaldo and Leao as No. 7, highlighting that the change is linked to the current matchday squad rather than necessarily representing a permanent reassignment.

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That distinction is important because Ronaldo’s long-term international future remains unresolved. The 41-year-old has left the camp, and reports have raised questions over whether he could retire from Portugal, but Ronaldo himself has not officially announced the end of his international career.

Ronaldo’s Portugal future remains uncertain

Ronaldo’s departure followed a turbulent few days under Jesus. The forward was left on the bench throughout Portugal’s victory over Norway despite warming up for an extended period, and he subsequently missed team training before leaving the camp.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up as a substitute

Jesus had previously explained that his decisions were based on what he believed was best for the team, while Ronaldo later announced that he would reveal his reasons for leaving in the future. The situation has therefore left Portugal facing Denmark without its captain and all-time leading scorer.