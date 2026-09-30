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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement looming? Captain leaves national team after Jorge Jesus presser

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Tension is mounting within the Portuguese national team camp. On Wednesday, head coach Jorge Jesus made several controversial statements regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, shortly before the captain made the decision to leave the squad mid-tournament during their ongoing 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Jorge Jesus addressed his decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench for the entire match against Norway, while also confirming that the veteran forward would not feature in the upcoming clash against Denmark—comments that had an immediate impact on team dynamics.

Minutes after the press conference concluded, reports surfaced that Ronaldo had departed the team’s training base. The captain later confirmed his departure via a statement on social media, leading many analysts and supporters to speculate that this could mark the first step toward his eventual retirement from international soccer.

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Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp,” Cristiano shared on Instagram. “In due course, I will tell the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I have always been dedicated. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

A swift turn of events in Portugal

When Portugal appointed Jorge Jesus as head coach, many believed the move would benefit Cristiano Ronaldo due to their shared history at Al Nassr. However, the relationship has taken an entirely different turn.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

After benching Ronaldo against Norway and leaving him as an unused substitute, Jesus faced inevitable questions regarding his decision. Rather than backing down, the manager defended his tactical choices and doubled down, confirming that CR7 would not feature against Denmark on Thursday.

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The manager’s words had an immediate impact on Ronaldo, who boarded a private jet back to Madrid and is expected to rejoin Al Nassr earlier than scheduled. As noted in his statement, the captain is set to clarify the reasons behind his sudden departure soon—and potentially reveal whether he will ever return to the Portuguese national team or retire from international duty for good.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

The 41-year-old icon has vanished from the training grounds for a third consecutive day, and explosive whispers now echo that he has completely abandoned the national team camp, adding a staggering final layer to a saga already fueled by fierce and relentless speculation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Portugal controversy has taken another turn after Jorge Jesus offered an explanation that paints the situation very differently from the growing speculation.

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Cristiano Ronaldo faces ultimate Portugal reality check as Jorge Jesus reveals what matters more than his legendary status

The 41-year-old was left on the bench for the entire 2-1 Nations League victory, creating questions about his role under the new manager and what could determine his minutes going forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role was already decided, then one Portugal match changed everything

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role was already decided, then one Portugal match changed everything

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