Christian Pulisic’s longest-standing USMNT record falls as teenager Mathis Albert makes history against Chile

The torch has officially been passed beneath the lights of St. Louis. Christian Pulisic’s most enduring USMNT record has fallen, shattered by the breathtaking arrival of teenage prodigy Mathis Albert. In a moment of pure, late-game brilliance, the Borussia Dortmund starlet cemented his name in history during a triumphant 4-2 conquest over Chile.

The milestone had stood for years and had been associated with one of the biggest names in American soccer. Now, at just 17, Albert has taken his place in the USMNT record books while helping the national team secure its second victory of the international window.

Pochettino selected the youngest starting lineup of his tenure, with an average age of just 23 years and 25 days. The decision initially seems risky when Chile recovered from an early deficit, but the young Americans repeatedly responded when the match swung against them.

Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Diego Ulloa equalized in first-half stoppage time. Maximiliano Gutierrez then put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime, but Julian Hall equalized in the 51st minute before Chris Richards restored the lead with a header in the 72nd.

Albert’s late strike eventually settled the match, completing a second consecutive victory for a squad packed with teenagers and players still establishing themselves internationally. The USA had previously defeated Peru 4-1, with several players making their senior debuts during the opening match.

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Albert makes history in stoppage time

Albert came off the bench and delivered the final goal of the evening three minutes into second-half stoppage time. The teenager reacted to Auston Trusty’s effort and redirected the ball toward goal, with the shot striking the crossbar before bouncing down just over the line.

At 17 years and 131 days old, Albert became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, surpassing Pulisic’s previous mark of 17 years and 253 days. Pulisic had held the record for roughly 10 years, after scoring against Bolivia in 2016.

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The margin was significant, with Albert breaking Pulisic’s record by 122 days. The unusual finish did little to diminish the moment, as the crowd of 21,680 at Energizer Park celebrated the teenager’s first senior international goal.

Pulisic’s record finally falls

Pulisic established the previous record when he was still a rising star at Borussia Dortmund. His goal against Bolivia at 17 years and 253 days made him the youngest American to score for the senior national team, a record that survived a decade before another teenage talent finally surpassed it. Albert’s achievement also places him ahead of Juan Agudelo, Gio Reyna and Jozy Altidore on the list of the youngest USMNT goalscorers.

Rank Player Age Opponent Date 1. Mathis Albert 17 years, 131 days Chile Sept. 29, 2026 2. Christian Pulisic 17 years, 253 days Bolivia May 28, 2016 3. Juan Agudelo 17 years, 359 days South Africa Nov. 17, 2010 4. Gio Reyna 18 years, 3 days Panama Nov. 16, 2020 5. Jozy Altidore 18 years, 94 days Mexico Feb. 6, 2008 6. Tim Weah 18 years, 95 days Bolivia May 28, 2018 7. Josh Sargent 18 years, 97 days Bolivia May 28, 2018 8. Landon Donovan 18 years, 235 days Mexico Oct. 25, 2000 9. Ricardo Pepi 18 years, 242 days Honduras Sept. 8, 2021 10. Jovan Kirovski 18 years, 268 days Honduras Dec. 11, 1994

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His breakthrough comes during a camp specifically designed to give America’s next generation valuable senior experience. The teenager’s rise has followed a similar European path to Pulisic. Albert developed in the LA Galaxy academy before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2024, later becoming the youngest American to make a Bundesliga appearance when he debuted against Freiburg in April 2026.