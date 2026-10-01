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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden Portugal camp exit just became much more serious as potential major punishment under FPF rules emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure from Portugal’s training camp has taken an even more serious turn, with the fallout from his Copenhagen exit potentially extending beyond his future with the national team. What began with a dispute surrounding his role under Jorge Jesus has now raised questions about whether the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) could take action against its record goalscorer.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp on Wednesday, after speaking with FPF president Pedro Proenca and following Jesus’ press conference ahead of the Nations League meeting with Denmark. The 41-year-old then addressed the situation himself, promising Portuguese supporters that he would eventually explain exactly why he decided to leave.

The situation had been building since Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, when Ronaldo remained an unused substitute despite warming up during the match. He had started the opening Nations League fixture against Wales, but Jesus ultimately chose not to use him in Oslo, with the decision reportedly leaving the captain frustrated.

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Jesus subsequently insisted that there was no major personal dispute and maintained that Ronaldo had not refused to train. The coach also made clear that his decisions would be based on what he believed Portugal needed, regardless of the player’s status. “Ronaldo didn’t refuse to train. That was impossible. He’s going to train today,” Jesus said.

ronaldo portugal bench

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The coach then refused to guarantee Ronaldo any role against Denmark, explaining that Goncalo Ramos was expected to start and that Ronaldo’s involvement would depend on the match. “If I need him, he’ll come on, if I don’t need him, he won’t,” the coach added.

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What did Ronaldo say about his departure?

Ronaldo’s departure came shortly after those comments, with the Portugal captain confirming on social media that he had decided to leave the camp following his conversation with Proenca. His statement suggested that there was considerably more to the episode than had been publicly explained.

“In due time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave,” Ronaldo wrote, while wishing Portugal and his teammates good luck.  The FPF confirmed Ronaldo had left the camp and said preparations would continue with the remaining squad. That confirmation made the situation official, although it did not explain whether the federation intended to take any disciplinary action.

The FPF rule that could create major problem

That question became particularly important because Article 160 of the FPF Disciplinary Regulations contains specific provisions concerning players who leave or fail to attend national-team activities without justification. According to the regulation cited by Portuguese media, such a situation can carry a significant sporting sanction.

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The rule states that a player who has been properly called up and “unjustifiably abandons or fails to appear for training, a match, or any activity of the national teams” can receive a suspension of one to six months and, if the player is a professional, a fine of five to 10 accounting units. That would reportedly translate into a financial penalty of approximately €500 to €1,000 ($566 to $1,130), based on the value of the accounting unit cited by A Bola.

The same provision also states that an absence or abandonment can result in an automatic preventive suspension, although the eventual disciplinary outcome would depend on the circumstances and the federation’s process. “Absence or abandonment results in the automatic preventive suspension of the player under the terms set out in these regulations,” the regulation states.

ronaldo portugal world cup

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

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Is this really the end of Ronaldo’s Portugal career?

The disciplinary issue comes at a particularly dramatic moment because reports have claimed Ronaldo has made an irreversible decision to retire from international soccer. O Jogo reported that the Wales match could therefore prove to be his final appearance for Portugal, although Ronaldo himself has not publicly confirmed that he has permanently retired.

The uncertainty is especially striking given the scale of his international legacy. Ronaldo has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals for the Selecao, while helping the national team win Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations League titles.

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