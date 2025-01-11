Brazilian star Neymar has dominated headlines yet again, not for his on-field brilliance, but for his staggering salary during an injury-riddled season with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. After moving to the Middle East, Neymar’s 2024 season encapsulated the extremes of modern soccer: astronomical salaries juxtaposed with limited on-field impact. With just 42 minutes of play across two matches, the ex-Barcelona ace’s earnings spark a debate about the value and cost of high-profile transfers in soccer.
In the summer of 2023, Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain, where he had won five Ligue 1 titles, to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. The transfer was reported to cost a staggering €90 million, signaling the Saudi Pro League’s growing ambition to attract top-tier talent. Neymar signed a two-year deal, reportedly earning €101 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid athletes globally.
Despite such a significant investment, the Brazilian’s time in Saudi Arabia has been plagued by injuries. A torn ACL during a World Cup qualifier in October 2023 sidelined him for an entire year, limiting his appearances for Al-Hilal.
Neymar’s 2024 contribution: Two matches, €2.4m per minute
In 2024, Neymar played just 42 minutes across two matches for Al-Hilal, logging 45 touches in total. His brief outings came in the AFC Champions League against Al Ain and Esteghlal, where he featured as a substitute. Yet, even with such limited action, the 32-year-old collected his full annual salary, averaging an astonishing €2.4 million per minute played or €1.12 million per touch, as calculated by Foot Mercato.
Such figures underscore the financial risks clubs take when investing in high-profile players. Despite Neymar’s lack of availability, the Blue Waves have already spent nearly €300 million on his transfer fee and wages since his arrival.
Neymar’s salary in context: How he compares to other soccer icons
Neymar’s earnings place him among the elite of soccer’s highest-paid players. According to Foot Mercato, the top five earners in 2024 were:
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): €263 million
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): €124 million
- Neymar (Al-Hilal): €101 million
- Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): €96 million
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid): €83 million
While Ronaldo and Messi dominate the list with their enduring global appeal, Neymar’s third-place position highlights the financial muscle of the Saudi Pro League. His €101 million paycheck dwarfs even that of Mbappe, who reportedly took a massive pay cut to make his Real Madrid dream come true.
