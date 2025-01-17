In a candid and heartfelt interview with Brazilian legend Romario on his podcast, Neymar opened up about one of the most pivotal decisions of his career—choosing Barcelona over Real Madrid in 2013. The Seleção superstar, who was one of the most sought-after players in the world at the time, shared the emotional journey and behind-the-scenes drama that led him to don the famous Blaugrana jersey.

In 2013, Neymar’s dazzling performances at Santos had captured the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona and Real Madrid leading the race for his signature. Both clubs saw him as a generational talent capable of shaping their future. The competition was fierce, with representatives from both sides vying to win him over.

“It was Real Madrid’s people calling me from one side, and Barcelona’s people calling me from the other,” he recalled. “Both presidents were talking to me. I couldn’t rationalize. I imagined myself playing for both…”. Yet, amid this whirlwind of offers and persuasion, Neymar’s heart made the final call. “But then my heart spoke louder. I ended up choosing Barcelona,” he said, a decision he remains proud of to this day.

Neymar’s decision to join Barcelona wasn’t just about the club—it was about the players. A lifelong admirer of Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, Neymar admitted that the chance to play alongside Messi was irresistible.

“I don’t regret my choice to pick Barcelona over Real Madrid. I went with my heart. I obviously wanted to play with Messi! Barca was the team I loved,” the 32-year-old explained further. “Since the era of Ronaldinho, I always said: ‘I want to play there.’ And then it happened.” At the time, Real Madrid boasted Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s biggest rival, but Neymar’s admiration for the Argentine forward solidified his decision.

Struggles and support: Messi’s grand impact on Neymar

Despite his excitement, the veteran admitted that the transition to Barcelona was anything but easy. The Brazilian faced immense pressure to perform and often doubted his abilities in his early months at the club. “I spent the first six months at Barca with butterflies in my stomach,” he revealed. “I was like, ‘F**, I can’t dribble anyone, I can’t get by anyone, I’m doing everything wrong.’”*

He recalled a particularly low moment during a match against Athletic Club when he broke down during halftime.“I went into the locker room frustrated, feeling I was underperforming. I went to the restroom in tears, asking myself what was happening to me. Then, Messi knocked on the door and asked why I was crying,” Neymar said.

Messi’s response was pivotal. “He told me to calm down, that they were there to support me. He said, ‘We want you to play your best football like you did at Santos, without any pressure. If you need anything, just count on me.’”

This act of kindness, combined with encouragement from Dani Alves, transformed Neymar’s mindset. “After that, I became more confident, more excited to play, and everything started to go well,” he admitted.

Decision without regrets

Even now, Neymar looks back at his decision to join Barcelona with immense pride. His journey from a struggling newcomer to a global superstar at the Catalan club was marked by perseverance, camaraderie, and a commitment to following his heart. “Choosing Barcelona was one of the best decisions of my life. It wasn’t just about football—it was about following my dreams,” the Al-Hilal ace concluded.

While the Brazilian moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee, his Barcelona years remain a defining chapter in his storied career—a chapter filled with challenges, triumphs, and an enduring bond with Lionel Messi.