Manchester City returnee Ilkay Gundogan is ready to learn more under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard is perhaps the best manager in soccer currently and one of the best historically. The German midfielder has had the opportunity to see his managerial prowess up close. Moreover, from his spot as a defensive midfielder, Gundogan has been able to oversee the entire field in the same way Guardiola did as a player.

After Barcelona forced Gundogan out of the club, Manchester City opened its arms to bring Gundogan back. The five-time Premier League winner and four-time FA Cup champion also won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City. The side’s captain left after the treble-winning season for a lone campaign in Barcelona. Now, he can continue his growth in the latter stages of his career. At the age of 33, Gundogan is starting to think about what his future may hold.

Speaking to the media during his reintroduction into the Manchester City ranks, Gundogan talked about where he sees his career going. The German fielded offers from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League when Barcelona refused to include him in the club’s plans. Although not the principal reason for his return, Gundogan did talk about the potential to enter the world of coaching. Having Pep Guardiola there is certainly a great way to understand the intricacies of coaching.

“Obviously we spoke about tactics, he [Guardiola] is explaining to me stuff and we have an exchange there and I feel like there is so much to learn from him,” Gundogan said.

Gundogan has started coaching process, learning from Guardiola

Coaching is not something that Gundogan has developed a recent interest in, either. During the last few years of his original stint in Manchester, Gundogan started acquiring his coaching licenses from UEFA.

“[Coaching] is something I will definitely consider for the future, that is why I also did my B Licence badges a couple of years ago, but it is not actually something we have spoken about yet.”

Even if it is something that the German has not outwardly spoken about, he admitted that the opportunity he has in Manchester is exceptional. Arguably the best coaching staff in Europe currently minds the bench at the Etihad Stadium. Gundogan, who spent seven seasons in the Premier League, can take considerable knowledge from Pep Guardiola and his staff.

“I think everyone who could be on his backroom staff would feel privileged and would want to and so would I one day when I would consider to retire.”

When might that day be? It is hard for even Guardiola to say. The fact that he returned to Manchester City indicates that he still has plenty of energy in the tank. Additionally, his performances with Barcelona demonstrate he can compete at the highest level. The expectations at Manchester City are high. With Rodri nursing an injury, Gundogan may step straight into the action in the midfield for Pep Guardiola. That should not be an issue for the German who thrived in his previous time in the Premier League. If anything, it just gives him more opportunity to see how Pep Guardiola manages the game and the squad.

