Manchester City collected their second significant trophy of the season with an FA Cup final win against Manchester United on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan helped give City the victory thanks to scoring both of his team’s goals in the game. The German midfielder netted both scores in the beginning of each half.

City got off to an incredible start of the massive match with the earliest goal in FA Cup final history.

Gundogan struck a wonderful volley into the top corner of the net after just 12 seconds.

United goalkeeper David De Gea didn’t even move from his spot on the shot, seemingly stunned by the strike. Everton’s Louis Saha previously held the record for fastest final goal at 25 seconds in 2009.

Red Devils back in game with Fernandes penalty

United were then given a lifeline in the 31st minute after a penalty was awarded for a handball in the City box.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed a ball towards the middle of the area, but Jack Grealish’s outstretched arm blocked the potential pass. VAR intervened to help award to penalty after match referee Kieran Tierney initially denied giving the spot kick.

The City winger was in close proximity to Wan-Bissaka during the incident; however, Grealish’s hand was ruled to be in an unnatural position.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the spot kick and converted it cooly passed a diving Stefan Ortega.

As United celebrated by the corner flag, a City supporter threw what appeared to be a battery towards the opposing players. Victor Lindelof was hit with the object in the face, but was able to continue unhurt. It was the first goal that City allowed during their impressive FA Cup run this season.

German midfielder bags brace to give City lead

Gundogan picked up his second goal of the game just minutes into the second half. While his initial score was a beautiful strike, this volley appeared to move in slow motion towards the net.

Nevertheless, they both count the same. Much like the Gundogan’s opening goal, Kevin De Bruyne assisted the German midfielder once again.

De Gea was again slow to react to the shot and narrowly missed getting a hand on the ball. The Spanish keeper seemingly assumed that the shot would be easily blocked by a defender. However, the ball somehow avoided Raphael Varane inside the box.

The Red Devils had a couple of decent chances to level the scoreline and take the match to extra time. Varane and substitute Scott McTominay undoubtedly came the closest with two big opportunities late in the game.

Varane first sent a dangerous shot from close range right at Ortega. The Scottish midfielder then put his header over the crossbar in the rebound moments later.

Nevertheless, City won the match and collected their seventh FA Cup trophy in their history. The victory also keeps the club’s hopes of a potential treble alive. City next face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10th. They have already recently picked up their fifth Premier League title in six seasons as well.

