Former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly agreed to a contract with Barcelona. The Germany international now departs the Premier League champions after seven years with the club. City had hoped to convince Gundogan to stay, but he is now set to join the Spanish giants instead.

Sky Sports is reporting that City’s contract offer was a major breaking point in negotiations. The English club supposedly offered the midfielder a one-year deal, with an option for an additional year. Gundogan’s previous contract with City expired this month, making him a free agent. Team officials were reluctant to offer the 32-year-old player a guaranteed multi-year deal. Nevertheless, Barca was able to accommodate the player’s wishes.

Ilkay Gundogan brings success and experience to Barcelona

Despite his age, Gundogan was an influential and key figure in City’s team. The German had been captain of the club and featured in over 50 total matches during the 2022/23 season. He also performed on the pitch in big games throughout the treble-winning campaign.

In fact, Gundogan scored key goals in Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup matches last season. His brace in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United essentially gave City the cup.

City agrees $38 million fee for Chelsea midfielder

The Champions League winners have, however, already attempted to soften the blow of Gundogan’s departure. City has agreed a fee worth up to $38 million with Chelsea for Mateo Kovacic. The club is set to initially pay about $32 million with the remaining money based on potential add-ons. Kovacic has been a mainstay in Chelsea’s midfield since he signed with the west London club in 2018.

Gundogan now joins a packed Barca midfield that includes Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Franck Kessie. However, the Spanish giants have recently lost legend Sergio Busquets as a free agent. The team captain departs after spending his entire club career with Barca. Gundogan’s leadership, along with his stellar play, will be a vital addition to the team.

