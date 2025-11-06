Trending topics:
Report: Lionel Messi could follow Beckham and Henry’s footsteps as Champions League club eyes MLS-break signing

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up.

Lionel Messi has made it clear that his main priority is staying fully fit heading into the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. To maintain his rhythm during the extended MLS offseason, the Inter Miami star could follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and Thierry Henry, as a UEFA Champions League contender is reportedly exploring a move for him during the league’s break.

The 2025 MLS season is nearing its end, with the Philadelphia Union winners of the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup playoffs currently underway, but the three-month offseason presents a challenge for players preparing for the World Cup. In Messi’s case, the break opens the door for a possible short-term return to Europe, and a surprising club has emerged as a candidate.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomaç, Galatasaray are interested in signing Messi on a four-month loan deal. The Turkish giants have been monitoring the star’s situation closely, and with MLS action pausing soon, the opportunity to make a move could become realistic.

After a slow start to 2025 due to fitness issues, Messi found top form before being suspended for missing the MLS All-Star Game. He later suffered an injury against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup in August, sidelining him for several Inter Miami matches.

Lionel Messi exits the game against Necaxa injured.

Before that setback, Messi spoke candidly about the importance of playing consistently to stay sharp: “It’s tough. It’s really hot and, since I didn’t play the other day — which in theory should be a good thing — it actually made it harder for me. I need to compete, because I feel physically better as I play matches and get into rhythm. At the start I felt a bit heavy. They didn’t let me play the other day, and I felt it today, especially in the first half.

Luis Suarez’s suspension prompts Inter Miami’s strong warning to MLS

see also

Luis Suarez’s suspension prompts Inter Miami’s strong warning to MLS

Galatasaray are thriving in the 2025–26 campaign, sitting atop the Turkish league and currently ninth in the Champions League standings after winning against Liverpool and Ajax, among others. With club executives reportedly willing to cover Messi’s salary, a short-term deal could see the Argentine face Atlético Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City once again in January for the UCL games.

Past MLS stars who made offseason moves

Messi’s final game for Inter Miami in 2024 came in the MLS Cup first-round Game 3 against Atlanta United on November 9, while the 2025 MLS opener didn’t arrive until February 22, nearly four months later. That long gap mirrors situations faced by previous MLS icons who temporarily moved to Europe to stay sharp.

In 2009, Landon Donovan and David Beckham became pioneers of the trend, leaving MLS on short-term loans before the new season kicked off. Donovan first joined Bayern Munich, then later Everton, while Beckham made consecutive winter moves to AC Milan in 2009 and 2010 ahead of the World Cup.

The last major star to follow that path was Thierry Henry, who returned to Arsenal for two months during his time with the New York Red Bulls, famously scoring key goals in his brief spell. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Messi could now join that select group of MLS legends who made a temporary European comeback.

