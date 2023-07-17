This Napoli TV schedule will get you squared away to watch the 2022/23 Italian champions.

Though not as decorated as some of their Serie A rivals, Napoli remains an iconic club. In particular, the club’s association with the immortal (and controversial) Diego Maradona in the 1980s cemented their status as a big name in world football.

Where can I watch the Napoli match?

Founded: 1926

Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Manager: Rudi Garcia

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 3 / 6

Champions League / Europa League titles: 0 / 1

Napoli TV schedule and streaming links

Following Napoli is super easy in the United States, thanks to some conveniently overlapping broadcast rights.

Serie A and Coppa Italia are featured on Paramount+, with (almost) the entire competition schedules available to stream. The exceptions are for select games that get moved to CBS Sports Network. Those matches can be found on cable or satellite providers that carry the network, or streamers Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

CBS Sports also airs UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Most games are on Paramount+, with a similar situation of select knockout games shown on the main CBS network. Spanish coverage of UEFA club competitions is on Univision, TUDN, and ViX.

Watch Napoli on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Napoli History

Napoli’s origins date to the early 1900s, but officially the club as we know it today came into existence in 1926, after a series of mergers.

The club have played in the top tier of Italian football for most of their existence, but do not have the overflowing trophy cases that clubs like AC Milan, Inter or Juventus enjoy.

Like much of Europe, football in Italy was disrupted by the chaos of World War II in the 1940s.

After the war, the latter half of the 20th century saw the majority of the club’s major honors. The high point of that success came in the 1980s.

Napoli’s fortune’s greatly changed when they paid a then-record €12 million transfer fee to FC Barcelona for Diego Maradona. The legendary Argentine’s tenure at the club coincided with two scudettos, one Copa Italia, and the 1989 UEFA Cup (equivalent to today’s Europa League).

Since the end of the Maradona era, however, it’s been a mix of highs and lows for Neapolitan side. From 1998-2007, the club spent all but one season (2000-01) in the lower tiers, in either Serie B or Serie C. But, upon promotion back to Serie A in 2007, things have steadily improved.

Coppa Italia wins in 2012, 2014, and 2020 foreshadowed an even bigger achievement in 2023. 2022/23 marked Napoli’s first Serie A title in over 30 years. It was also the first time since 2001 that neither Milan, Inter, or Juve captured the scudetto. The elusive title came after eight separate occasions since 2007 that the club finished in either second or third in the league.

