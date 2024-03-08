The agent for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admitted that his client could depart the Italian club this summer. Kvaratskhelia is widely regarded as one of the top young wingers in all of Europe currently. The reigning Serie A champions previously grabbed the Georgian playmaker for just $14.5 million back in 2022.

Although it was only his first campaign in Italy, Kvaratskhelia helped guide his new club to the Scudetto. Not only was he a key figure in the triumph, but Kvara was awarded Serie A’s Most Valuable Player following the successful season. In total, the winger racked up 14 goals and 17 assists on the year in all competitions.

Napoli is now hoping to agree a contract extension with Kvaratskhelia to keep him with the team. This comes even though the star only just joined the club 18 months ago. The Georgia international’s current contract is set to expire in 2027. However, he is reportedly only earning around $32,000 per week. This would make Kvaratskhelia one of the lowest-paid first-team players on the team.

Kvara’s agent admits the issue will become clear in May

Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, recently told reporters that he has discussed a contract extension with the star’s agent. “I called Kvara’s entourage three months ago, and we met in my office,” the exec stated in early February.

“I wrote down what I wanted to do, how to extend his contract and they said not to be worried, that Kvara is happy here and that we’ll talk again at the end of the season.”

Nevertheless, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, claims his client’s future is not certain in Napoli. “As regards the future, we are talking with the club, we will see what will happen,” Jugeli told the Georgian edition of the Gazzetta.

“He will leave if another club presents an offer that the management will not be able to refuse. I can’t talk about a specific amount, these are De Laurentiis’s assessments. I protect Khvicha’s contract and work. Everything will be clear at the end of May.”

Italian club has control of the situation

Napoli will surely need to drastically improve Kvaratskhelia’s contract if they want to keep hold of him. According to reports, there are 18 other players at the club that currently make more money than the winger. This does not accurately align with the 23-year-old playmaker’s ability on the pitch.

It remains up for interpretation how much Napoli could earn with a potential sale of the star to another team. However, there are suggestions that the Italian side may set an asking price of over $100 million. This massive amount reflects the player’s ability, age, and length of current contract at the club. Despite the agent’s remarks, Napoli is fairly positive regarding the situation.

Although they recently claimed their first domestic title in over 30 years, Napoli is struggling in the current campaign. The club sits seventh in the standings and will need a late push up the table to grab a Champions League qualifying place.

PHOTOS: IMAGO