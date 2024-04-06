Whether Barcelona can fulfill sporting director Deco’s wish to bring in a new left winger depends on their financial situation, especially with his target being an expensive Serie A star.

This hasn’t prevented them, however, from moving closer to their ideal signing for the position: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli.

After joining the club in July 2022, the 23-year-old established himself as one of the top performers in Serie A. At Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Georgian international wasted no time getting up to speed. He was instrumental in finally bringing home the Scudetto for the Partenopei after more than 30 years of trying.

His leadership has also helped Georgia qualify for Euro 2024. It will be the country’s first major international tournament participation since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. This season, meanwhile, the winger has struggled for his team Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia has made 38 appearances so far and has contributed to 16 goals, scoring 10 goals and assisting on six more. But it pales in comparison to his performance in the previous season. The player’s value, however, is still strong, with Barcelona and other prominent teams after him.

Ongoing communication between clubs

The Camp Nou outfit holds the player in high esteem because of his quickness, deft dribbling, and impact in the attacking third. The Blaugrana would love to go after the Serie A superstar with all their might. However, their current financial predicament makes it impossible.

Regardless, Diario AS says that Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Napoli about Kvaratskhelia over the last two weeks. They are allegedly keen to remain informed on the contract situation of the quick-footed star, as the directors of the two teams have been in contact to discuss it.

Although the player supports Real Madrid, it’s worth mentioning that both his father and agent root for the Catalan giants. A little while back, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, even said that he would be pleased if his client joined the Blaugrana.

“His father and I are Barca fans and it would make me very happy to see him play there, even though Khvicha is a Real Madrid fan”, he revealed.

Napoli holding out hope of keeping star

In other news, Jugeli supposedly went to Barcelona to see Napoli’s 3-1 Champions League quarterfinal defeat.

Additionally, according to Il Mattino, the Catalan club see the Georgian as an ideal complement to their aspired 4-3-3 formation. Even before the winger had a great season, the Catalan giants had their eye on the winger.

As the futures of Raphinha and Ferran Torres hang in the balance, the Blaugrana will most certainly make a number of significant summer additions. Meanwhile, the defending Serie A champions are trying to extend the contract of their star attacker.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of the club, has reportedly been in touch with Jugeli, the agent of the 23-year-old player. Negotiations are continuing and should improve in the next weeks, but no deal has been struck as yet.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Fotoagenzia : IMAGO / Pressinphoto