PSG’s Kvaratskhelia, Liverpool’s Szoboszlai and more: The most expensive players set to miss the 2026 World Cup

Forty-two nations have already booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, the first edition of the tournament to be staged across three countries and the first to feature 48 teams. Still, several world-class stars will not be making the trip to North America, with PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai among the most valuable players set to miss the competition.

Only six spots remain for the 2026 World Cup, and teams qualified through UEFA and intercontinental playoffs will battle for those places in the March 2026 international window. More top-tier names, including players from Italy and Turkey, could join the list, but with the group stage of all confederation qualifiers now complete, several major stars have already been eliminated.

Who are the most expensive stars that’ll miss the World Cup?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – €90M

With a market value of €90 million (Transfermarkt), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the most valuable player who will miss the 2026 World Cup. Georgia finished third in Group E behind Spain and Turkey with just three points, falling short of a playoff berth and leaving the PSG winger out of the tournament.

Dominik Szoboszlai – €85M

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai is also among the most valuable players sidelined from the World Cup. In a dramatic Group F finish, Hungary collapsed against Ireland, with Troy Parrott scoring a hat trick in a shocking comeback that sent Hungary down to third place and out of contention.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary reacts after losing against Republic of Ireland.

Victor Osimhen – €75M

Victor Osimhen, the current leading scorer in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, will also miss the World Cup. DR Congo secured qualification against Nigeria in a tense playoff decided on penalties after a 1–1 draw through 120 minutes, a match in which Osimhen squandered a clear chance to send the Super Eagles through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: FIFA makes final decision on team rosters for World Cup 2026 despite coaches’ wishes

Benjamin Sesko – €70M

Benjamin Sesko is another star striker who won’t be heading to the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Slovenia ended its UEFA qualifying campaign with four points from six matches and no wins, finishing behind group leaders Switzerland and Kosovo.

Bryan Mbeumo €70M

Bryan Mbeumo is another Premier League standout who will miss the World Cup. Along with Nigeria, Cameroon fell to DR Congo in the CAF semifinal playoffs, losing 1–0 as Mbeumo’s side was eliminated just shy of the final qualifying stage.