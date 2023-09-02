After acquiring Alex Iwobi from Everton in a deal for up to $27.7 million, Fulham’s coach Marco Silva will team up with his former player at Craven Cottage.

After bringing Iwobi to Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, Silva was fired three months later with the club sitting in 18th place in the league.

Iwobi spent four years at Everton and scored six goals in 123 Premier League games. He is a top performer for Everton and is the team’s reigning Player of the Year.

Over the course of four complete seasons and the start of the current campaign, the ex-Arsenal player made well over 100 appearances for Everton. However, a departure in the summer seemed likely as the 27-year-old refused to sign an extension with the Toffees.

Iwobi reunited with former coach Silva

Howeverm, with this transfer, Iwobi would help to assist Fulham in climbing the Premier League standings. Despite the failure of Joao Palhinha’s transfer to Bayern Munich, the Nigerian international landed at Craven Cottage.

He has committed to the Cottagers on a five-year agreement, citing Silva as a major factor.

“I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here. Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully, I can bring something to the Club”, he said, via Fulham’s official website.

What did Fulham say of transfer?

Meanwhile, Fulham’s director of football operations Tony Khan stated: “I’m happy to welcome Alex Iwobi to Fulham! He’s an exciting and versatile player whom we’ve admired for some time.

“He has experience in the Premier League and in international competition with Nigeria. We’re excited that Alex has joined us on a long-term contract, and we believe that he’ll make a valuable contribution to Marco’s squad.”

